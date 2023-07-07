“We are in very active talks with countries in the region and beyond. We are also talking actively with the United Nations,” Blinken said. Here, too, we are very much involved in this direction.”

“We have worked hard on several lines of action. As you have heard from the Haitian leaders, from the Haitian people (…) there is a consensus on the need for some kind of multinational force to support the work of the police and try to create a safer space and climate,” he added.

And Blinken added that “the government should be able to regain control” without being dominated by gangs “as is the case in many parts of the country.”

About a year ago, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry called for international intervention, but no country has yet announced its willingness to lead an intervention force.

Blinken held talks Wednesday with Henry on the sidelines of the CARICOM summit in Trinidad and Tobago, calling on the “international community” to “work together”.

The United Nations announced Thursday that at least 264 people accused of gang affiliation have been killed by self-declared vigilante groups since April.

Faced with the inability of the police to deal with the unprecedented violence practiced by the gangs that control most of the territory of the capital, Port-au-Prince, the residents decided to take justice into their own hands.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who visited Port-au-Prince last Saturday, said that “the Haitian people are trapped in a nightmare.” “The humanitarian situation is more than appalling. Criminal gangs control the Haitian population,” he added.