The United States sees no indication that Venezuela will conduct hostilities against Guyana, despite the military deployment by the Government of Nicolás Maduro to the border with the Caribbean country.

This was stated this Monday by the spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, during a press conference where he assured that the US is closely monitoring the situation in the region.

“Our assessment is that any military movement that Venezuela has carried out has been very small magnitude in size, scale and scope“he stressed.

In turn, the official added, the US does not consider Venezuela to have the capacity to “carry out any major military activity.”

This Saturday, The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guyana, Hugh Todd, denounced Venezuela's military deployment near its border, within the framework of the territorial dispute between both countries through the Essequibo region.

The diplomat assured that there are “inconsistencies” between what Venezuela shows to the international community in terms of diplomacy and its military actions.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), based in the United States, published several satellite images that revealed that Venezuela was expanding its military base on the island of Anacoco and in the Punta Barima area, near Guyana.

The Government of Venezuela, for its part, explained on Sunday that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela is carrying out a “non-hostile presence in the Essequibo territory” – the area of ​​some 160,000 square kilometers in dispute with Guyana. to advance its “comprehensive defense.”

Differences over border limits began with the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899, which gave the sovereignty of the territory to the then British Guyana.

Venezuela declared that ruling null and void decades later and signed the 1966 agreement with the United Kingdom, which determined to create a commission to resolve the historic controversy, which did not materialize.

Guyana is based on the 1899 arbitration award and is committed to resolving the conflict through the process opened in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

