The United States for the first time submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to call for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who This Thursday he will try to promote a truce between Israel and Hamas from Egypt.

“We have submitted a resolution to the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we hope that countries will support it,” Blinken told Al Hadath news, during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The resolution would send a “strong signal,” considered the head of US diplomacy, which until now he had vetoed the other truce initiatives presented in the Security Council, and on Wednesday he changed his position.

The text, consulted by AFP, highlights “the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides and enable the delivery of humanitarian aid” and the release of the Israeli hostages. At the moment, no date has been formalized for the vote in the Security Council.

The announcement came during Blinken's tour of the Middle East to push for a truce in Gaza.

The tour began on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, continues this Thursday in Egypt and will take him to Israel on Friday.

International concern grows in the face of the threat of famine and the growing number of victims in Gaza, in the face of persistent Israeli bombing.

“We were sleeping when we heard a big explosion. We ran towards the devastated area and it was like it had been hit by an earthquake.”Mahmud Abu Arar, a displaced person from Rafah, a city in the extreme south of Gaza where 1.5 million people are crowded together, told AFP.

The war broke out on October 7 with a raid by Islamist militants who killed 1,160 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped about 250 in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli data.

Israel claims that 130 hostages remain captive in Gaza, of whom 33 have reportedly died.

In retaliation, Israel launched an air and ground offensive against Gaza, with the aim of “annihilating” Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the Jewish State, as well as by the United States and the European Union.

Until now, This military operation left 31,988 dead, the vast majority of them women, adolescents and children, according to the latest balance sheet from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, governed by Hamas.

The Israeli Army assured this Thursday that, after three days of raid on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, it has killed more than 140 “terrorists” in the medical complex and has detained some 600 alleged fighters of the Palestinian militias, of which 250 have already been identified as members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Photo:Bloomberg Share

Stalled negotiation

International mediators – the United States, Qatar and Egypt – are trying to reach a truce, in vain so far.

A Hamas leader in Beirut, Osama Hamdan, declared on Wednesday that Israel's response to the Islamist movement's latest proposal is “globally negative” and could bring negotiations “to a stalemate.”

Hamas last week proposed a six-week truce and the release of 42 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of between 20 and 50 Palestinians per hostage.

It also demands the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza and a greater influx of humanitarian aid, Hamdan said.

In this complicated context, Blinken began his sixth tour of the Middle East since the start of the war.

In Saudi Arabia, Blinken discussed the “urgent need to protect all civilians in Gaza and to immediately increase humanitarian aid,” said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

The head of American diplomacy said that he will address in his meetings “the efforts deployed to achieve an immediate ceasefire that guarantees the release of all hostages”as well as the intensification of humanitarian aid.

In Gaza City, the army continued its operation against the Al Shifa hospital, where it claimed on Thursday that it had killed “more than 140” Hamas supporters.

The objective is “not allow that place to be controlled” by the Islamist movement, declared on site the chief of staff of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevi.

In total 300 suspects were detained, including dozens of leaders, according to the army.

Critical hunger level

NGOs and UN agencies continue to warn of the imminent risk of famine in the Gaza Strip, especially in the north.

Blinken reiterated on Tuesday that The entire population of Gaza suffers from “severe levels of acute food insecurity.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, maintained that Israel blocks aid and that “could be equivalent to the use of famine as a method of war.”

Israel currently imposes a practically total siege of the enclave and carefully controls all incoming aid, which slows down the routing, mainly from Egypt.

“More than half of the population lives under what we call a 'critical level of hunger,'” declared Philippe Lazzarinithe head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that it will donate $40 million to this agency, which several countries stopped funding after Israel accused it of employing people directly involved in the October 7 attack.

