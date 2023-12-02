MWM: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering heavy losses due to double strikes by Iskanders of the Russian Armed Forces

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have increased sharply due to the unusual tactics that Russian troops began to use, the American portal Military Watch Magazine (MWM) said. It consists of delivering double strikes with missiles from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system against military targets.

Double strikes using Iskander-M systems significantly increased losses among Ukrainian front-line units editorial staff of Military Watch magazine

The publication notes that Ukraine’s air defense is becoming increasingly depleted. This allows Russia’s missile systems to operate more efficiently.

After the first launch of the Iskanders, a second salvo is fired

It became known that after the first launch, Russian troops immediately fired a second salvo. According to the source, attacks on targets are carried out, among other things, by missiles of the Iskander-M type.

The article notes that “growing superiority in surface-to-surface missile systems remains a central factor providing Russian forces with significant advantages at the front.”

In November, it was reported that after the start of the special operation, the production of missiles for Iskander-M increased significantly, which makes it possible not only to replenish the costs of ammunition in the Northern Military District zone, but also to supply them abroad.

“Iskander” is called the most powerful weapon of Russia in the Northern Military District zone

The firing range of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system can reach 500 kilometers. Its arsenal includes both ballistic and cruise missiles, which create false electronic interference as they approach the target. The shells are practically invulnerable to air defense systems.

In October, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk called the Iskander complexes the most powerful weapon of Russia in the Northern Military District zone.

Today, on the territory of Ukraine, this is the most powerful weapon that the Russian Federation has, the most powerful and the most accurate. In addition, Iskanders are the last word in our rocket science. They are practically invulnerable to the air defense and missile defense systems that Ukraine has Anatoly Matviychuk retired colonel, military expert

Captain of the first rank of the reserve, military expert Vasily Dandykin called the Iskander-M a nightmare for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the ballistic missile has proven itself to be indestructible.

“At the moment, this is the main operational-tactical missile system of the Russian ground forces,” Dandykin said.

Ukraine admitted its failure to shoot down Russian missiles

Speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat admitted that the country’s air defense is not able to shoot down some Russian missiles, as well as multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). They were talking about the Iskander-M ballistic missile and ammunition for the Smerch MLRS.