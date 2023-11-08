Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

The United Nations called on the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to implement the outcomes of the “Jeddah Meeting” on protecting civilians and providing unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

Yesterday, the “Jeddah Meeting” resulted in the approval of commitments on both sides of the crisis in Sudan, most notably the establishment of a communication mechanism between the leadership of the Armed Forces and the “Rapid Support” and engaging in a humanitarian mechanism, and identifying contact points to facilitate the passage and transit of humanitarian and aid workers. However, The consultations did not result in agreements to implement the ceasefire, according to a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

A statement issued by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Clementine Nkweta Salami, the UN official, said: “The statement of commitments adopted by the parties to the crisis in Sudan in Jeddah represents a moment of truth for the country, and the promises made by the armed forces and rapid support to protect civilians and provide unhindered humanitarian access are promises that must be fulfilled.” Fulfilling it.

He added, “The concrete commitments that have been agreed upon must be followed by immediate and tangible actions, and it is crucial that the obstacles that prevent us from providing life-saving relief quickly and on a large scale are removed forever.”

Sudanese politicians and experts welcomed the decisions of the “Jeddah Meeting,” and considered it a positive step, calling for work to be a real introduction to a ceasefire in the country to end the crisis that has been ravaging the country since mid-April.

Sharif Muhammad Othman, Political Secretary of the Sudanese Congress Party, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the agreement represents a positive step, as it includes the formation of a joint mechanism with the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid, as well as a mechanism for communication between the army and Rapid Support, and the arrest of those escaping from prisons. Elements of Omar al-Bashir’s regime, in addition to measures related to reducing the intensity of media discourse, expressing his belief that the agreement established practical measures in order to reach a ceasefire and end the crisis.

For its part, the Federal Gathering considered the “Jeddah Commitments” a step forward to reach a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire agreement.

The Darfur Bar Association welcomed the agreement and expressed its hope that both parties to the crisis would commit to stopping the fighting and to humanitarian pledges and commitments, and that this would not be merely media correspondence and propaganda during war and negotiation.

Sudanese political analyst Wael Mahjoub told Al-Ittihad that the Jeddah Agreement lays the foundation for serious negotiations that could lead to an end to the fighting if both parties adhere to the measures and procedures they signed, most notably the commitment of the armed forces to remove the remnants of the former regime from any roles in this crisis, and the commitment The two parties will facilitate the passage of humanitarian aid to those affected, identify contact points for each of the leaders of the two parties and facilitate their involvement in a joint coordination mechanism led by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as the armed forces and rapid support agreeing on a package of procedures and confidence-building measures.

Mahjoub added, “These measures clearly mean stopping hostilities and hate speech, and stopping polarization and media escalation with the aim of creating a climate that helps and facilitates the dialogue process, and absorbs the violent mobilization that has been generated since the outbreak of the crisis. These measures also clearly mean re-arresting the leaders of the former regime who left the country.” Prisons and they were leading the crowd, mobilization and fueling the fighting.”

For her part, Rasha Awad, Sudanese journalist and editor-in-chief of Al-Tagheer newspaper, told Al-Ittihad, “Hope is still pinned on the Jeddah platform, and failure to reach a ceasefire should not cause frustration and despair. Because there are arrangements on the ground that must be completed first, in order for the mediators to ensure the success of the ceasefire that will eventually take place, as the mediators want to ensure first that the leaders of the armed forces and rapid support are actually able to control their forces in the field, and that the delivery of humanitarian aid and the opening of corridors will be “Safety is a real test of the extent to which the leaders of both parties are able to control their forces.”

Fayez Al-Sheikh Al-Salik, the Sudanese writer and political analyst, also told Al-Ittihad that the most prominent aspect of the “Jeddah Negotiations” are the steps to build confidence, and these steps are necessary. Because those calling for escalation and stirring up strife are obstructing any approach to a ceasefire, stressing the importance of agreeing to return fugitives from the followers of the Bashir regime to prisons.