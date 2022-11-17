The British Government presented this Thursday measures to clean up public finances, saving 55,000 million pounds (65,000 million euros), of which almost half will come from tax increases and the rest from cuts in public spending.

Among these measures, the United Kingdom will increase its tax on windfall profits from energy companies to 35% from the current 25%, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced before Parliament. He also confirmed that the country has already entered a recession and its GDP is expected to fall 1.4% in 2023.