After nearly a year of requests by the Haitian Government, the UN approved a foreign military intervention in order to reestablish order in the Caribbean country, in the midst of the complicated security situation that has worsened so far this year. This is a proposal that had caused disagreement among several countries but that this Monday was surprised by the consensus of the Security Council.

October began with the approval by the UN Security Council to deploy an international force in Haiti, in the midst of the security crisis in the country, where gangs control most of Port-au-Prince, the capital.

The resolution was approved with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions, corresponding to China and Russia, without any votes against. This is an unusual “consensus” after months of great geopolitical division among the 15 members of the Council.

The request for intervention in Haiti was made a year ago by the Government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was not elected through the polls but performs the duties of the Executive.

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July 2021, since which time the country’s security has deteriorated due to the lack of legitimacy of the Government.

This police deployment, which is not expected to be immediate, has been strongly rejected by Haitians during violent protests, since it is not the first international intervention.

News in development….