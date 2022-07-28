The University of Murcia obtained “outstanding” results in the Shanghai ranking, the ARWU 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, which establishes a classification for the best academic institutions in the world by academic areas. Specifically, the UMU appears in the ranking in nine of these areas of knowledge thanks to the scientific papers published in journals indexed through the Web of Science database, which is one more than in last year’s classification, according to University sources said in a statement.

The areas that include Atmospheric Sciences, Ecology, Food Science and Technology, Biology, Agriculture, Veterinary Medicine, Public Health, Dentistry and Education; the latter is the one that this year joins the list.

«Appearing in this ranking is already an achievement in itself, and that is why the position obtained in nine areas is more than remarkable. The results obtained in the area of ​​Veterinary knowledge deserve special mention, where the UMU is ranked 34th in the world among the institutions that appear in the ranking, which makes it the third best ranked in all of Spain”, they say from the institution.

The areas of Agriculture and Food Science and Technology are located between positions 101-150 in the world. In Atmospheric Sciences and Dentistry it occupies positions between 201-300 in the world; while in the group of universities between positions 401-500, the areas of Ecology, Biology, Public Health and Education are located.

The ARWU Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2022 is a very selective ranking that includes around the 500 best higher education institutions in the world in each field. This classification is made using different indicators that measure the number of articles in top-level publications, the citation ratio obtained by the institution’s researchers, the collaboration between institutions or the international awards achieved by members of the different universities, this well-known ranking as GRAS (Global Ranking of Academic Subjects) it covers a total of 54 domains in five different fields: natural sciences, engineering, medical sciences, social sciences and life sciences.