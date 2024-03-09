The UAE welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Sudan during the month of Ramadan, in light of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its hope that this step would contribute to paving the way for ending the crisis between the Sudanese parties, sparing the brotherly Sudanese people further suffering, and facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, especially for the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly, and women.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its support for all efforts leading to a reduction in escalation, a ceasefire, and the start of political dialogue, to achieve everything that serves the interests of the brotherly Sudanese people, leads to the restoration of peace, security, and safety, and achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability and prosperity.