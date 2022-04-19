The Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, summoned the Ambassador of the State of Israel to the country, Amir Hayek, and informed him of the state’s strong protest and denunciation of the events taking place in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, including attacks on civilians and incursions into holy places, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians.

She stressed the need for an immediate cessation of these practices, providing full protection for worshipers, respecting the right of Palestinians to practice their religious rites and stopping any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, expressing concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region.

Her Excellency stressed the need to respect the role of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to prejudice the authority of the powers of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

She stressed the need to create an appropriate environment that would allow a return to serious negotiations leading to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.



