The Emirates Digital Government stated that there are five categories of visas that enable individuals to obtain long-term residency in the UAE, without a sponsor, which are the 10-year residence visa without a sponsor, the five-year residence visa without a sponsor, and the five-year retirement visa For residents of the UAE, the Golden Residency Program (Thrown in Abu Dhabi), and within its own set of conditions for obtaining five or 10-year visas, and a retirement visa in Dubai.

She pointed out that the duration of the residence visa varies according to the type of visa and the sponsor, and it can be issued for a period of one, two, three years, five or 10 years, without the need for a sponsor.

And it indicated that, according to recent developments in the policies of issuing residence visas, residence visas for five years and 10 years can be issued for specific categories, and according to certain conditions.

The UAE has implemented a long-term residence visa system, for five or 10 years, that is automatically renewed, when the same conditions are met, for certain categories, including investors, entrepreneurs and specialized talents. This new system allows residents of the UAE, foreign expatriates and their families, who wish In coming to work, living and studying in the country, the possibility of enjoying long-term residency, without the need for an Emirati sponsor, with a 100% ownership percentage within the emirates of the state, contrary to the custom, which requires the presence of a local partner with a share of no less than 51% in business and investment projects within the emirates Country.

In September 2018, the UAE government adopted a new system, allowing long-term visas to be granted to retired residents over the age of 55.

Under the new system, the retired expatriate is granted a five-year residence visa, which is automatically renewed if any of the conditions are met, such as that the retiree owns an investment in real estate worth two million dirhams, or his financial savings are not less than one million dirhams, or proof of income of at least 20,000 dirhams per month.



