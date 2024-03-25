His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group and representative of the Arab Geopolitical Group in the Union’s Executive Committee, participated in the work of the 213th session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which was held in Geneva in the Swiss Confederation, as part of the work of the 148th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division included His Excellency Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, Vice President of the Group, Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Dr. Sidra Rashid Al Mansouri, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Dr. Moza Muhammad Al Shehhi, and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, members of the Federal National Council.

The Governing Council meetings discussed many topics, including a presentation by His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi on the meeting of the Union’s Financial Affairs Subcommittee, the financial results for the year 2023, and the financial situation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The priority issue of the Inter-Parliamentary Union for the year 2024, issues related to IPU membership, the latest developments regarding the establishment of regional offices in Uruguay and the Arab Republic of Egypt, upcoming international parliamentary meetings, and the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, scheduled to be held in August 2025, were also discussed.

During the Governing Council meeting, Her Excellency Tulia Axon, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, presented a report on the activities and programs of the Executive Committee since the last session of the Governing Council, which was held in the Republic of Angola during October of last year (2023).

For his part, Martin Changong, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, briefed the heads and representatives of parliaments on a report on the activities and activities carried out by the Union’s General Secretariat during the past year and the extent of the impact of the Union’s work and strategy on national parliaments and the results achieved in 2023.