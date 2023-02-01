The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation officially announced today the nomination of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology, to head the World Meteorological Organization for the period from 2023 to 2027.

Al Mandoos is the first Arab from the continent of Asia to run for the position, as His Excellency currently occupies the positions of President of the Asian Meteorological Union of the World Meteorological Organization, and the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Organization.

The nomination of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous for this important position comes in light of the wide appreciation he enjoys among the international meteorological community thanks to his distinguished experience that extends for more than 30 years in the field of meteorology and climate sciences, as well as his tangible efforts to develop meteorological capabilities and support meteorological facilities and bodies. of the member states of Regional Union II (Asia).

The nomination of the country’s permanent representative to the World Meteorological Organization to assume the position of its presidency is also in line with the country’s tendency to consolidate its position in international organizations, build bridges of communication and cooperation with the international community and support its efforts to reach long-term practical solutions at the economic and social level that benefit the region and the world as a whole.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous said – on this occasion -: “The UAE’s official announcement of my nomination for this position comes out of the interest that our country attaches to issues of meteorology, climate, weather and related fields, and to join the efforts made by various other regional and international institutions and organizations to establish Early warning systems for all the world’s population to reduce the repercussions of natural disasters, as well as promoting joint action to upgrade the system of services of the World Meteorological Organization all over the world in light of the increasing demand for these services, in line with the need to develop new research and technologies that would provide accurate data and information And at the right time in the field of weather and climate forecasting.”

For her part, Her Excellency Shaima Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali, Director of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “At a time when the world is facing multiple challenges due to climate change, the nomination of His Excellency Dr. He demonstrated it in leading many national, regional and international organizations concerned with weather and climate sciences, which makes him the perfect choice to head the organization and continue its vital role in supporting sustainable development around the world. We are confident that His Excellency has the vision and the ability to assume the responsibility that will fall on him. It is his responsibility if chosen to head the organization, and we call on all member states of the organization to support his candidacy and work with him in order to find effective solutions to the many challenges that will face the organization in terms of dealing with the effects of climate change in order to reach a more sustainable and prosperous future for the peoples of the world.”

As the country’s official candidate for the presidency of the World Meteorological Organization, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous will seek to accelerate the pace of coordinated international action to achieve the call of the United Nations Secretary-General to establish early warning systems for all the world’s population within five years, and work with key stakeholders to achieve the organization’s vision of promoting The capabilities of countries to confront the social and economic repercussions of natural and climatic disasters, by focusing on a work methodology based on five main axes, including contributing to activating the role of regional federation presidents and permanent delegates, implementing the “early warning for all” initiative and translating it into reality, and taking proactive steps in the field of Water security and renewable energy research, development of high-precision climate computing research, and deepening awareness of the role of the World Meteorological Organization in the international community.

Since assuming the position of President of the Asian Meteorological Union in 2017, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos has chaired the Association’s sessions, directed its activities and working groups, as well as providing the Union’s view to the World Meteorological Organization and its Executive Council on regional challenges and priorities with regard to the implementation of meteorological activities.

In his capacity as Director General of the National Center of Meteorology since 2008, His Excellency oversaw the development of its infrastructure and the strengthening of the national network of meteorology and seismology, in addition to his contributions to the development of the integrated radar system for monitoring the Arabian Peninsula and supervision of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, which is a global research initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court in 2015 with the aim of encouraging and promoting scientific and technical progress in the field of cloud seeding.

His Excellency provides advice on topics related to meteorology and weather forecasts, water resources management, crisis management, and others, and he was chosen in April 2021 by the World Meteorological Organization as part of its weather modification expert team, which includes a number of international experts, and aims to promote scientific practices. in weather modification research.

It is noteworthy that the World Meteorological Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations, and includes 193 members from countries and regions. WMO is the official reference body in the United Nations system on weather, climate and water.