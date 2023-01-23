Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE attaches great importance to the transport sector as part of its comprehensive development strategies, and it has a road network characterized by high quality and commitment to applying the highest international standards in design and implementation, in order to achieve the highest standards of sustainability and enhance safety and security for road users.

The country has transportation facilities and infrastructure that are among the best and most advanced in the world, and public transportation is characterized by its high level of quality and efficiency, which made it among the top 20 globally in indicators related to the transport sector during the past two years.

The UAE is investing in new and sustainable mass transit systems such as the light and rapid rail system (Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram) and the high-speed train project, as part of its efforts to reduce emissions from transportation, especially as it is one of the fastest growing sources of emissions around the world.

Public transport means vary to meet the aspirations and needs of the country’s residents and tourists, including buses, metros, trams, taxis and marine transport, which integrate together to connect urban areas within the country, ensuring easy and safe movement for passengers and travelers.

The UAE looks forward to developing a smart and sustainable transport sector, and adopting all that is advanced and modern in this vital sector.

The concerned authorities in the country are studying many alternatives, from self-driving vehicles to air taxis, suspended transportation units and the future “Hyperloop” train.

The sectors concerned with the transport sector in the country affirm their commitment to supporting sustainable transport and the existing trend towards the use of low-emission vehicles, by adopting the best specifications and standards for various means of transport, applying the latest technologies in this sector, and motivating members of society to move more towards the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, within the framework of Ensuring the promotion of quality of life standards in the emirate.

The country is working to establish the necessary infrastructure, including legislation and advanced technology for the use of self-driving vehicles, and to promote smart and sustainable transportation.

The suspended transportation units are considered a future transportation system that is being studied by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and they are characterized by using a land area that is several times less, compared to traditional systems of the same capacity and energy efficiency that is five times less than air vehicles.

Sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is embarking on a new phase of development in the environmentally friendly sustainable transport sector, as part of the strategy of the Smart Mobility Department in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aims to support the process of transformation towards smart and sustainable transport based on knowledge and innovative solutions. The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport is making great efforts to raise the efficiency of the public transport sector and reduce carbon emissions, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make the cities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi smart, environmentally friendly and sustainable in their services and lifestyle.

The second phase of the smart mobility project was launched on Yas and Saadiyat islands, through TXAI self-driving vehicles, which represent the first fully automated taxis in the country, and the Robobus self-driving bus service, to build a smart transportation system that supports development across various sectors and facilitates the movement of residents and visitors of the emirate. .

The importance of smart mobility comes in reducing traffic congestion, improving road safety, improving access to transportation, promoting economic growth and protecting the environment by reducing carbon emissions, while improving the quality of life for the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Carbon footprint reduction

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi, represented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is cooperating with the Korean city of Changwon and the Korean Transport Institute to enhance the emirate’s leadership in the field of clean and sustainable energy, and the strategy of the department and its integrated transport center to reduce the carbon footprint, establish an environmentally friendly transportation system, and a sustainable infrastructure that enhances the quality of life in the emirate. .

The cooperation between the two sides will result in establishing the infrastructure for charging and operating hydrogen buses, developing and designing specifications for the hydrogen fueling station, preparing procedures for operating and maintaining hydrogen buses in Abu Dhabi, and exchanging experiences, ideas and human resources between the two parties within the framework of the “Expert Exchange Program”.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport focuses on promoting flexible, smart, low-carbon mobility, and providing more environmentally friendly transportation options, which contributes to enabling joint public transport solutions within the UAE’s strategy for climate neutrality, and strengthening the emirate’s leadership position in the field of green hydrogen and clean energy.

Smart navigation apps

And many smart phone applications allow guiding the country’s residents and tourists to reach their destinations in order to shorten the time and distances, in a manner that achieves sustainability standards. The UAE level as well, and helps users to find addresses easily and efficiently.

The “Darb” site provides mobility solutions based on the geographic information system for movement within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the “Smart Drive” and “Makani” and “Here” applications allow planning trips and locating locations in Dubai without the need to connect to the Internet.

Sustainable transportation options

Taxis in the UAE are one of the main means of transportation used by visitors and tourists, as their fleets are managed professionally, and they are spread in all tourist places.

While the public transport bus network represents the main means that connects the various transportation network together and all the emirates of the country, and it is the most extensive transport network, covering tourist centers, business areas and residential neighborhoods. With cameras, places for women and children to sit, efficient arrival times, and easy payment. The fleet also includes environmentally friendly buses powered by rechargeable electric batteries.

Transportation includes many options, such as water taxis, water buses, ferries, and abra boats. Maritime transport can be used in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as it covers important and vital areas in major cities.

The city of Abu Dhabi provides a ferry service that operates daily between Dalma Island, the port of Mugharraq and Marsa Jebel Dhanna. These services are also available in Dubai at each of the stations of Bur Dubai, Deira, Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, and are interconnected with the stations of Sharjah.

Union Train is a comprehensive and integrated transport system

The Etihad Rail is the first land transport system to connect the various cities and regions of the Emirates from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah, thus contributing to the development of a comprehensive and integrated transport system that opens development horizons and provides economic opportunities amounting to 200 billion dirhams.

The National Railway Program establishes the UAE’s global supremacy in the logistics field, as the Etihad freight train will connect 4 major ports, and will include the construction of 7 logistic centers in the country, and the volume of transportation will reach 85 million tons of goods in 2040, which reduces transportation costs to 30%, and saves 8 Billions of dirhams in the cost of road maintenance, while the passenger train will transport 36.5 million passengers annually by 2030.

bike paths

The various emirates of the country provide safe and integrated paths for cycling and “scooter” tours, as it is one of the environmentally friendly means of transportation, and to enhance the quality of life and provide an infrastructure that is characterized by international standards that achieve directions that support the health and happiness of society.

These two modes of transportation are environmentally friendly and low-cost, and do not cause air polluting emissions and reduce congestion and the individual’s carbon footprint.

In Abu Dhabi, a new public bus transportation service has been launched that provides a space inside the bus that allows cyclists to transport their bicycles with them on the buses, which promotes a culture of sustainable transportation using their own means of transportation, through the public bus transportation network, and completing the last mile of the trip to their destination to and from Major city centers and tourist and entertainment attractions.