The Emirati humanitarian team delivered pumps and submersibles to the main water station in the Chadian city of Umm Djers, in order to contribute to raising the station’s water productivity so that it provides it to about 20,000 people from the city’s residents and its surrounding areas.

The equipment provided by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work was delivered to the Chadian Water Company, which operates the station, during a ceremony held on this occasion in the presence of Mr. Abboud Hashem Badir, Mayor of the city of Umm Jars, and a number of city officials and notables.

Mr. Abboud Hashem Badir said after handing over the equipment: “We thank the UAE and the Emirati charitable institutions for their humanitarian efforts, and for providing pumps and submersibles for the main station in the city, which will contribute to providing water to the largest number of residents of Umm Jars and neighboring villages, who suffer from difficulty obtaining sufficient water.” them daily, because the station is not operating at its full production capacity due to the failure of some of its main pumps.

He added that UAE aid was not limited to providing pumps; The Emirati humanitarian team present in the city provided health, relief and educational assistance, which included distributing food baskets, maintaining schools, supporting the lighting network, in addition to distributing school supplies to students and digging underground wells to help the people in the villages of Umm Jaras obtain safe drinking water, expressing its gratitude to the country. The UAE for its aid and humanitarian efforts that addressed the needs of the people of the region.

For his part, Bakhit Abdullah Idris, the official of the Chadian Water Company operating the station, said: “We thank the UAE and the Emirati humanitarian institutions for supporting the city with water. Today we received pumps and submersions with high specifications that will contribute to raising the station’s productivity, as the large pump, when operating, will provide about 3,750 gallons of water.” per hour”,

He added: “We struggle during the summer to provide the residents with the necessary water due to the many malfunctions that the station’s pumps suffer from. This important aid will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of the city of Umm Jars by helping them obtain their water needs.”

In turn, the people expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership, and to the Emirati humanitarian team present in Chad for its efforts to support the residents of the region through the assistance it provided to help them provide their necessary living needs.

The Emirati humanitarian team in the Chadian city of Umm Djers includes representatives from the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and works in coordination with the Foreign Aid Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.