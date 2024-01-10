Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE stressed the necessity of stopping the escalation in the Gaza Strip, preserving the lives of civilians, rejecting the policy of collective punishment, and rejecting the displacement of the Palestinian population, whether inside or outside their territories, renewing its strong support and firm solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people, especially the residents of the Gaza Strip, who are facing an unprecedented catastrophic and tragic situation and are in need of relief support. and humanitarian assistance, noting that the conditions they face require all joint efforts, regionally and internationally, to enable the Palestinian people to overcome the challenges and difficulties that stand in the way of achieving their legitimate rights and aspirations. Yesterday, the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council, headed by His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council’s Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, participated in the extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Palestine Committee in the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was held in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division participating in the meeting included Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi and Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, members of the Council.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi said in the Parliamentary Division’s speech: “This meeting comes at a historic moment in which the Arab and Islamic peoples alike are looking forward to our emergency meeting. Perhaps we will come out with a unified position regarding the overall dangerous conditions that the Palestinian issue is experiencing, and in this regard we reaffirm our strong support.” The UAE’s firm solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in these difficult moments, especially for the residents of the Gaza Strip who are facing an unprecedented catastrophic and tragic situation, and need relief support and humanitarian assistance from everyone.”

He stressed that the United Arab Emirates has spared no effort in providing support and assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people, noting that “the UAE is one of the first countries to operate an air bridge to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, may God protect him, initiated Operation (The Gallant Knight 3), which is an integrated operation to relieve our people in Gaza, and continues to transport humanitarian aid to relieve the brothers in the Gaza Strip, as the number of cargo planes has so far reached 138 planes, in addition to two ships. Shipping, and 159 land transport trucks carrying more than 10,000 tons of relief aid.”

He added: “The UAE also launched a compassion campaign for Gaza, to mobilize popular support and humanitarian relief to support needy families, children, and vulnerable groups in the Gaza Strip, and to show solidarity with those affected by the ongoing war there, in addition to establishing and operating a field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, and medical teams from Volunteer doctors from the Emirates, and we have also installed and operated 6 water desalination plants to supply the population of the Gaza Strip with drinking water, and they now pump out one million and 200 thousand gallons per day to cover the needs of about 600 thousand people inside the Gaza Strip.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi pointed out that the UAE receives wounded and sick children and cancer patients for treatment in its hospitals, within the framework of the initiative to receive a thousand wounded and injured Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip with their families and a thousand cancer patients. It also announced the provision of dozens of university scholarships to university students from Gaza Strip to complete university education at the UAE University, and arranged a visit by a delegation from member states of the UN Security Council to tour the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to find out the reality of the humanitarian situation and the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi added, “The UAE has sought and seeks to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and has made efforts and endeavors at all levels, through its non-permanent membership in the Security Council, and in conjunction with diplomatic efforts and international communications to pressure towards issuing UN resolutions for a ceasefire.” And allow the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through safe and sustainable corridors and in sufficient quantities that the population in the Gaza Strip needs.”

He pointed out that the UAE, through its contribution and efforts in international forums and in all diplomatic communications and meetings, emphasizes the importance of creating a political horizon for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, the necessity of stopping the escalation, preserving the lives of civilians, and rejecting The policy of collective punishment and the refusal to displace the Palestinian population, whether inside or outside their lands.

His Excellency Al Nuaimi said: “In the face of the demands raised regarding thinking about the reconstruction of Gaza, after the massive destruction committed by the Israeli war machine, which led to the leveling of residential neighborhoods with dirt and the destruction of hospitals, schools and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the United Arab Emirates will not be “I am ready to contribute to such an effort unless all concerned parties agree and commit unequivocally to a clear, transparent and binding road map for a political solution based on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state living in security, stability and a dignified life for the brotherly Palestinian people alongside the State of Israel.”

He stressed that the difficult and exceptional conditions faced by the brotherly Palestinian people require us to make all joint efforts regionally and internationally to enable the Palestinian people to overcome the challenges and difficulties that stand in the way of achieving their rights and legitimate national aspirations. His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi also offered his condolences to the Iranian Republic for the victims of the terrorist bombings that occurred in the city of Kerman recently, stressing the UAE’s firm position that denounces such criminal acts and condemns all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.