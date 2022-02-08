Today, the UAE celebrates a year since its name was recorded in letters of light in the annals of history, after it became the fifth country in the world to succeed in reaching the orbit of Mars and for the first time, after the “Probe of Hope”, within the Emirates project to explore Mars, managed, on this day, to: Last year, he made it to the Red Planet amid unprecedented global follow-up. The coincidence of the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” with the country’s celebrations of the Golden Jubilee in 2021 represents the best start for the next 50 years, as it lays the foundations for a knowledge-based future economy.

The “Hope Probe” succeeded, at 7:42 pm, on February 9, 2021, in entering the capture orbit around the red planet, completing the most difficult stages of its space mission, after a journey that lasted about seven months in space, in which it traveled more than 493 million km. His arrival to the Red Planet at that time, in preparation for the start of his scientific mission by providing a wealth of scientific data to the scientific community around the world, constituted a milestone in the UAE’s accelerated development process, and for this achievement to be a milestone in the country’s celebrations of the golden jubilee of the establishment of the Union, and a summary of its inspiring story, as A country that has made the culture of the impossible an idea, a working method, and a living translation on the ground.

With the successful arrival of the Hope Probe on this historic day, the UAE became the first to reach the orbit of the Red Planet, among three other space missions that reached Mars during February 2021, led in addition to the Emirates, by the United States and China.

On this day, the ground control station at the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center” in Al Khawaneej was the focus of the world’s attention, during which maneuvers were conducted to enter the probe into the capture orbit around Mars, and the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to follow up on the historical moment of the station.

Millions of people in the UAE, the Arab world and the world watched these historical moments, through huge live coverage transmitted by TV stations, Internet sites and social media platforms, as part of a major event organized in Dubai in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa, which, along with the main landmarks in the country and the Arab world, was covered with a color The Red Planet, in order to follow the crucial moments of the probe’s arrival, in the presence of international news agencies, representatives of the media, local and regional news sites, elite officials and members of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project team, “Probe of Hope”.

Since the first day of its arrival in the orbit of Mars until now, the “Probe of Hope” has continued to provide the scientific community around the world with unprecedented scientific data, and in the context of the UAE’s endeavor to participate in the scientific progress of mankind, two batches of this data have already been made available through the website of the Emirates Exploration Project. Mars for all scientists, researchers and those interested in space science. The first batch of unprecedented scientific data was published in October 2021 and included images, information and observations collected by the probe during the period from February 9 to May 22 in October 2021, while the second batch was published in early January, and these scientific data will be published every Three months.

On June 30, the Emirates Mars exploration project, “Probe of Hope”, revealed the first images of its kind that fully and unprecedentedly monitor the phenomenon of “Discrete Aurora” in the atmosphere of Mars at night using far ultraviolet rays.

These exceptional and unprecedented images contribute to enriching the knowledge of scientists and researchers when studying the interactions between solar radiation and the magnetic field of Mars and its atmosphere.

The scientific data published so far included observations and data that no previous exploration mission to Mars has reached, as well as unique images of the red planet that monitor unprecedented observations about the behavior of the gases in the atmosphere of the red planet and the interactions that occur between them, and the observations captured by the infrared spectrometer show what The Hope probe’s ultraviolet (UV) shows significant differences in the abundance of both atomic oxygen and carbon monoxide in Mars’ upper atmosphere on the diurnal side of the planet.

These new discoveries made by the “Hope Probe” contribute to changing the previous concepts of scientists about the distribution of ultraviolet light emitted from the upper atmosphere of Mars, as they show the presence of vast structures for the abundance of atomic oxygen that differ in their levels from what is expected, and also indicate unusual atmospheric disturbances in Atmosphere. The pictures were taken at a time when Mars was close to the top of its orbit (the farthest from the sun) while solar activity was low. The pictures showed the exceptional scene of oxygen emissions at the wavelength of 130.4 nanometers.

Also, these structures in the images taken by the devices carried by the probe on board may be the result of a negative effect of light caused by long ray waves that the devices are designed to reject, but a relatively uniform emission of oxygen at the wavelength of 130.4 nanometers was observed across the planet, which is the opposite of what has been done His observation that the abundance of oxygen was 50% higher than expected, so the scientific team is currently working on adjusting its scientific models of the atmosphere to reach a better and consistent interpretation of these results.

With the continuation of the scientific mission of the Hope probe to explore Mars, which began in May 2021 with the probe entering the scientific orbit around the red planet, which allows it the best possible location for monitoring and studying the Martian climate and atmosphere, the achievement of the scientific goals that were launched the Emirates Exploration Project also continues. Mars is the “probe of hope” for it, and the scientific mission of the probe will continue until May 2023, with the possibility of extending it at least for a new Martian year (i.e. two Earth years) if necessary.

To achieve the scientific goals of this historic space mission, the Hope probe carries three innovative scientific devices on board, capable of conveying a comprehensive picture of the Martian climate and its different layers of atmosphere, giving the global scientific community a deeper understanding of the climatic changes that the Red Planet is witnessing and studying the causes of its atmosphere eroding.

These devices, which are the digital reconnaissance camera, infrared spectrometer and ultraviolet spectrometer, monitor everything related to how the weather of Mars changes throughout the day and between the seasons of the Martian year, in addition to studying the reasons for the fading of hydrogen and oxygen gases from the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere, Which constitute the basic units for the formation of water molecules, as well as investigating the relationship between the lower and upper atmospheric layers of Mars, observing atmospheric phenomena on the surface of Mars, such as dust storms, temperature changes, as well as the diversity of climate patterns according to the planet’s diverse terrain.

The Hope Probe is collecting more than 1,000 gigabytes of new data about Mars, and it is deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE. service of human knowledge.

A story worth telling

The inspiring story of the Emirates project to explore Mars, the “Hope Probe”, deserves to be told. On the evening of February 9, 2021, the UAE entered history as the first Arab country to reach Mars, and the fifth country in the world to achieve this achievement, after the Hope Probe succeeded, within The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, in reaching the Red Planet, crowning the first 50 years since its founding in 1971 with an unprecedented historical and scientific event on the level of previous Mars missions, as the Emirati exploration mission aims to provide scientific data that man has not previously reached on the Red Planet.

The “Hope Probe” succeeded at 7:42 pm on February 9, 2021, in entering the capture orbit around the red planet, completing the most difficult stages of its space mission, after a journey that lasted about seven months in space, in which it traveled more than 493 million kilometers.

The critical moments of the stage of entering the capture orbit around the red planet began at 7:42 pm UAE time, with the Hope probe, according to the programming processes that the work team had previously conducted before its launch, starting its six engines for reverse thrust «Delta». V» to slow its speed from 121 to 18,000 kilometers per hour, using half of the fuel it carries, in a process that took 27 minutes. The process of burning the fuel ended at 7:57 pm for the probe to safely enter the capture orbit, and at 8:08 pm the ground station in Al Khawaneej received a signal from the probe that the probe had successfully entered the orbit of Mars, for the UAE to write its name in prominent letters in the history of space missions to explore the planet. the Red.



