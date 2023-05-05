New York (Union)

His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, called for the use of digital technology to build peace and ensure its sustainability.

In a statement delivered before the Security Council’s general debate on “Building and Maintaining Peace”, His Excellency Al-Ulama said: “The emergence of new and influential technological tools that can be used to connect or divide the world obliges us to adopt a common approach that addresses, directs and governs the proper use of these tools.” .

His Excellency added: “These technologies, which are advancing at a tremendous speed, have the ability to multiply the efforts of peacekeeping operations, or to influence them in a contradictory way.”

In his statement, the scholars stressed the need to involve women, youth and societies, at all local, national, regional and international levels and civil society, in peacebuilding efforts, pointing at the same time to the importance of strengthening the peacebuilding structure, which contributes to facing long-term challenges such as climate change. extremism and global public health emergencies, highlighting the urgent need to combat hate speech, racism, intolerance and other manifestations of extremism. His Excellency the scholars delivered the state statement at the main event held by Switzerland, which chairs the Security Council for the month of May. The open discussion was chaired by Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Switzerland.