Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 20th air drop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The drop operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via 3 aircraft carrying 82 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 989 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a related context, the Joint Operations Command announced, as part of the humanitarian “gallant knight 3” operation, that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out the sixth joint drop of food aid into the northern Gaza Strip, where the amount of relief materials that were dropped through the mediation of the UAE reached 48. tons of aid.

The implementation of this operation embodies the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries to provide relief and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially in the inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip.