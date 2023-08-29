The truck driver who overwhelmed and killed Davide Rebellin handed himself over to the Italian Justice: what he told the investigating judge

Wolfgang Rieke, the 62-year-old German truck driver who had run over and killed the former cycling champion on the streets of Montebello Vicentino, handed himself over to the Italian authorities on 30 November Davide Rebellin. The man, in the interrogation of the investigating judge, reiterated that he had not noticed the cyclist and said he was very sorry for what happened.

Nine months have passed since the sudden disappearance of Davide Rebellin, former champion and legend of Italian and world cycling.

The November 30, 2022 Davide had gone out on the roads near his home for his usual training session, and while passing through Montebello Vicentino a truck ran over him and killed him instantly.

Driving that vehicle was a 62 year old German truck driverWolfgang Rieke, who immediately ran away after the impact, losing track of him.

Give her cameras under video surveillance the truck driver was seen, who had initially stopped, after realizing what had happened he got back on board and left.

The Italian authorities have worked for a long time, with the support of the German ones, to arrive at one truth and to one condemnation for the person responsible for Rebellin’s death.

Initially Rieke had not been placed under arrest, as the crime of traffic homicide.

The words of the truck driver who overwhelmed Davide Rebellin

After months, in June, one arrived breakthrough. On the truck, seized by the German authorities, were clear signs of the accident were found and attempts to erase tracks.

Last Friday Wolfgang Rieke surrendered to the Italian authorities and yesterday morning he was subjected to a formal interrogation by the investigating judge Nicolò Gianesini.

The interrogation it lasted about two hours and the truck driver answered all the questions, essentially reiterating what he had already stated.

The 62-year-old reiterated the fact of not having noticed the cyclist at all and that is deeply sorry For what happened.

Rieke is currently in prison in the Vicenza prison and accused of the crimes of vehicular homicide and hit and miss.

His lawyer, the lawyer Andrea Nardin, has asked for one of his clients alternative detention measure to prison to be discounted in Germany, or to be discounted in Vicenza with the electronic bracelet.

They will follow updates.