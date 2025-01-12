January is coming and, among other New Year’s resolutions, surely you have also proposed eat healthier, more balanced and avoid the deliveryalthough realistically there are times when we come home tired and it is difficult for us to turn on the stove and start cooking.

To avoid falling into the temptation of opening our favorite food delivery application and ordering something unhealthy and full of calories, it is best to plan well and have food prepared in the freezer to warm up in a few minutes and continue with our healthy life plan.

We already know that the batch cooking and preparing food for the entire week in one day is a perfect idea, although sometimes impractical, since freezer space is not infinite and if we try to freeze tupperware for every day may be impossible to close, although content creator Stephanie Gigliotti has shared through her TikTok account the ultimate trick to get it.

‘Make tupperware’ without tupperware

Even if you are a real genius at playing Tetris, the space you have in the freezer is what there is and many times it is impossible to play with the shapes of the tupperware. Therefore, this tiktoker directly proposes freeze without tupperware.





Obviously, do not try to freeze a soup without using a closed container, but when what we want to preserve is solid, we can use greaseproof paper and plastic wrap to make packages that are much easier to store than classic tupperware.

When you want to enjoy those dishes that you have ready in the freezer, you just have to take them out, unwrap them from the papers that we have used to package them, and put them in a container suitable for heating in the oven or microwave. Easy, right?

