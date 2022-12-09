The members of the Water Table, meeting on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Croem employer. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

The irrigators of the Transfer and the entities that make up the Murcia Region Water Table will hold a rally next Friday, December 16, at the headquarters of the Government Delegation in Murcia to demand that the central Executive not cut transfers from the Tagus, informs Lucas Jiménez, president of the Union of Irrigators.

It will be the first protest in the calendar of mobilizations that they plan to carry out against the increase in ecological flows provided for in the Tagus Plan. They also demand that, “as a lesser evil”, the agreement reached between the Ministry, the Valencian Council and the Murcian socialists to curb the impact on the Transfer be maintained.

The Water Table is also considering taking the protest to Madrid, before Christmas, before the headquarters of the Ministry for Ecological Transition. It will probably take place on the 21st. Likewise, the irrigators are preparing another rally in front of the Consell headquarters, in Valencia.