At the time of the Mexican Revolution in 1910, the trains with steam engines They were used as the most important transport system for troops and supplies, especially on the route to Mexico City, Paso del Norte, although its birth dates back to 1837.

Sinaloa saw its first railway route emerge in 1883 with the operation of the “Tacuarinero” train, part of the Occidental de México, which covered the 62-kilometer route between Culiacán and Altata, a project that contemplated reaching Durango, which was never achieved.

We remember with nostalgia the Pacific Railroad, that transported passengers between Guadalajara and Nogales, disappeared as unaffordable in 2001, they were called “El Bala” and el Burro”.

Today, we want to go back in time, so the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, embraces as his most emblematic work, the construction of the “Maya Train”, with its route of the Mexican Southeast.

For his part, Rubén Rocha Moya, governor of Sinaloa, brings the project of the train “El Sinaloense” with a tour of Mazatlan-El Fuerte to connect with Chepe to Chihuahua, estimated to come into operation at the end of 2024.

There was already another “Maya Train” in 2002 in the Mexican Southeast, promoted by the businessman José Luis Rodríguez, but it stopped operating due to the poor condition of the tracks and the cost of the tickets, as we also had “El Sinaloense” here in the six-year term of Francisco Labastida Ochoa, a luxury train that was inaugurated to unite Sinaloa with Sonorabut also failed.

The one that never failed was “El Burro”, in which the “Paisanos” of Oaxaca, pushed aside the seats, throwing sacks with tilichis out of the windows, where they struck more than three… What a hard blow!

