Mariella Zanetti He is one of the most symbolic figures of the Peruvian show business. At the beginning of 2000, the actions of the former vedette on television made headlines in the media and, although she does not generate controversy now, the romances in which she starred are still remembered.

Mariella Zanetti’s love life is full of secrets. The affairs that the comic actress starred in in the past kept the whole of Peru expectant and what she told in “The Value of Truth” has not been forgotten. In this note we remind you of what happened to Abencia Meza.

Mariella Zanetti reveals that Abencia Meza was persecuting her

The presence of Mariella Zanetti in “The Value of Truth” made Latina reach high rating points due to the series of revelations she made about her private life. Likewise, she recounted a passage that occurred with Abencia Meza. He claimed that the singer was attracted to her.

“I have been on a program for 14 years where I did many interviews with many artists, including Abencia and there was always his flirtation around. It was a very obvious flirtation. Even in full recordings and everything. He called me mamacita and asked me out, ”said the model at the beginning of her story.

“Is a good person. At that moment he would like me because he would chase me around the dressing rooms. I finished and went down, and she went down too. There were no proposals, but it was her way of flirting with me. She did not go to extremes, otherwise she would have discussed it with my producer. She made me laugh, ”she finished.

Roberto Martínez was also attracted to Mariella Zanetti

The sensuality and attractiveness of Mariella Zanetti did not go unnoticed by television figures and one of these was Roberto Martínez, a former soccer player who maintained strong ties to show business. During the “Value of Truth” questionnaire, the actress told that the athlete “chased” her in a disco.

“He followed me up the stairs. She pulled my arm and told me to talk and have a few drinks. I said, ‘Sorry, I don’t know you.’ I think he was married and he desperately approached to buy me a drink, ”he said.