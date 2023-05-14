The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, arrived in Germany this Sunday, May 14, where he met with the Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, whom he thanked for a new aid package for the Kiev forces for 2.7 billion euros. Zelensky noted that his army and his West, which provides crucial aid in military equipment, could make a Russian defeat in the ongoing war “irreversible.”

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, arrived on May 14 without prior notice in the German capital, just hours after the Government of that country announced a military aid package of 2,700 million dollars for the Kiev Army. Assistance includes tanks, anti-aircraft systems, and ammunition.

On German soil, the president of the country invaded by Russia thanked the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, for his government’s political, financial and military support, noting that Berlin it now ranks second in aid delivery to kyiv. Jokingly, Zelensky also said that he seeks, one way or another, to make Germany the biggest donor, surpassing the United States.

Scholz said that Europe’s largest economy has so far provided some 17 billion euros in cooperation to kyiv and that he hopes to give more assistance in the future.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s thanks were also transferred to his social networks: “German air defense systems, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are saving Ukrainian lives and bringing us closer to victory. Germany is a reliable ally! Together we are bringing peace closer!” stressed the head of state of the attacked nation.

Zelensky arrived in Germany after meeting with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday.

In Rome, the Ukrainian leader received the support of the pontiff and the Italian premier, at a time when Rome is discussing how much support it will continue to give to the nation attacked by Moscow. In Italy, there are divided opinions between the political class and the citizens, some even participate in demonstrations in favor of stopping the sending of aid to kyiv.

I thank Germany for the largest military aid package since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. German air defense systems, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are saving Ukrainian lives and bringing us closer to victory. Germany is a reliable ally!… — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) May 14, 2023



Ukraine confirms that it is preparing for a major counteroffensive

Zelensky reiterated the preparation of a counteroffensive against Russian troops, with the aim of “recovering territory that is legitimate from Ukraine”.

The president maintains that one of the reasons for his visits to the capitals of his Western allies is to forge a “coalition of fighter jets” that would give Ukraine the machinery it needs to counter Moscow’s air dominance.

The new aid announced by Germany includes 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1 main battle tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, 200 reconnaissance drones, four Iris-T anti-aircraft systems, additional artillery ammunition and more than 200 vehicles. armored combat and logistics.

FILE-Two Leopard 2 tanks are seen in action during a visit by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Bundeswehr’s 203rd tank battalion at Field Marshal Rommel’s barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, on February 1. of 2023. ©AP//Martin Meissner

“In these most important times in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany has shown that it is a true friend and a strong ally (…) The time has come for us to end the war. This year, we can deliver the defeat of the irreversibly aggressor,” Zelensky said.

Scholz, for his part, asserted that Ukraine is “ready for peace”, but explained that this did not translate into a “freeze of war”, and in trying to reach a “peace dictated by Russia”, but that Kiev You need the support of your allies.

However, one of the obstacles that the Ukrainian government has had in its counteroffensive strategy has been the fact that aid from the West has been delivered under the idea of ​​the bloc of combat teams being used for defense within Ukrainian territory. , without being used for attacks on Russian soil.

Given this position, the Ukrainian president affirms that his objective is “to reach and rescue territory that belongs to Ukraine”, emphasizing his plan to recover Donetsk, Luganks, Kherson and Zaporizhia, four regions annexed by Russia, in disputed referendums last September . Actions widely rejected by members of the European Union, the United States and other countries.

On the ground, Ukrainian troops reported this weekend that their soldiers are “advancing” in the vicinity of Bakhmut, where one of the biggest battles with the Russian Army and the Wagner group mercenaries is centered.

Meanwhile, this Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that it attacked Ternopil and Petropavlivka, two key places in the east and center-west of Ukraine, where Western weapons delivered to Ukraine are kept and are essential for the offensive strategy against Moscow.

With Reuters and AP