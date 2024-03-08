The arrival of 'Dragon Ball', creation of Akira Torimaya and popular anime series, Mexico It was a milestone that marked an entire generation of fans. However, few know that, before the successful adaptation that we all knowthere was a first attempt that went unnoticed and that, in fact, was a complete failure for Goku and the Z Warriors. Here we tell you all the details about the first proposal in Mexican lands.

When was the first time 'Dragon Ball' arrived in Mexico and what was it called?

In 1993, Mexican viewers had their first exposure to 'Dragon Ball', the work of Akira Toriyamawith the series 'Zero and the Magic Dragon'. This adaptation, based on the American version produced by Harmony Gold, featured a series of significant changes to both character names and the overall plot. It is important to note that this first version failed to capture the public's attention Mexican and went practically unnoticed compared to the overwhelming success that the series had later.

Why was the first broadcast of 'Dragon Ball' a failure in Mexico?

The failure of the first broadcast of 'Dragon Ball' in Mexico It is mainly attributed to a lack of fidelity to the original work and abrupt changes in character names, which caused confusion among viewers. Besides, The series was harshly criticized for its adaptation censored and due to the quality of the dubbing, which contributed to its early cancellation.

This is how they presented the anime 'Zero and the Magic Dragon' in Mexico. Photo: Geek Dubbing

What were the names of the main characters in 'Zero and the Magic Dragon'?

In this first adaptation, the names of the main characters were altered considerably. For example, Goku was renamed Zero, Krillin as Cachito, and Yamcha as Zedaki. This change in names was just one of the many changes that the series underwent in its attempt to conquer the Mexican public.

How many chapters did the adaptation 'Zero and the Magic Dragon' have?

The adaptation 'Zero and the Magic Dragon' It had a total of 60 episodes. Despite its short life on the screen, this first version laid the foundations for the later arrival of 'Dragon Ball' to Mexico and the success it would achieve in the country. Despite the initial failure, 'Dragon Ball' finally managed to conquer the hearts of millions of Mexican fans and became one of the most beloved and popular anime series in the country's history.

