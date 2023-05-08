Jose Ramon Martinez yecla Monday, May 8, 2023, 00:58



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A step back that could be final for a goalless Yeclano who could not prevail in a regional duel against a Cartagena B team that competed rigorously in defense and made no mistakes to virtually seal permanence (0-0).

The azulgranas started with a lot of ambition, Boris’s absence was noticeable by not having a clear reference in attack for the locals, who needed the three points to have clear options in the fight for the ‘playoff’. Adrián’s men lacked depth although they had a very clear territorial control.

The greatest danger came with shots from outside the area by Bauti, Álvaro González and Manu Costa, which the reserve goalkeeper cleared up without too much trouble. Pepe Aguilar’s men gave the initiative to the home team, exempt from depth although they had great intensity that did not materialize in the area.

YECLANO Iván Martínez, Álvaro González (Raúl, 81), Juanmi (Luispa, 68), Gabri, Diego Ruiz, Álvaro Martínez, Pau, Bauti (Uclés, 60), Manu Costa (Alvarito, 60), Tiko (Silvente, 68) and Pedrosa. 0 – 0 CARTAGENA B Sergio Díaz, Antonio Sánchez, Farru, Javi Fernández (Cassio, 88), Djaka, Monteverde, Pedro García, Jeriel, Luis Castillo, Teddy (Albiar, m. 60), Carlos Sánchez. Referee:

Lidón Rocamora (Valencian). He admonished the locals Álvaro Martínez, Bauti and Luispa; and to the visitors Antonio Sánchez, Monteverde, Pedro and Cassio.

Incidents:

The Constitution, before some 2,000 spectators.

The visitors only had a slight danger move at the end of the first half by Pedro García who made Iván Martínez work. With a goalless draw, they went to rest with everything to do for the second half.

After the recess, the party scheme did not change. The first minutes were of authentic harassment of those of Yecla. Pau Pérez had the first opportunity in a personal move, Gabri Clemente was also able to make the first for Adrián’s men. The locals had a total of thirteen corner kicks, in one of them they came close to scoring the first, but none managed to finish off Sergio Díaz’s goal.

The local coach looked for more oxygen and offensive references and brought in Alvarito, Uclés, Silvente and Luispa around minute 70. The Catalans put a lot of pressure on the subsidiary’s goal, with clear chances that came very close to giving them three points, although they also visitors had some option to take the three points in a counterattack. But the marker did not move.

With this tie Yeclano needs to win at Mar Menor and UCAM loses in Huelva.