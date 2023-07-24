A heart-stopping scrutiny and a struggle between the PP and the PSOE that has ended up giving a tight victory to the popular. 14 deputies separate Feijóo from Sánchez after a general election in which there has not been a clear majority of any of the blocks. The result of Vox, with 33 seats and losing 19 deputies, has been decisive so that the bloc on the right does not join in order to form a government. For his part, Sumar has left seven deputies and reaches 31.

Thus, after 23J a scenario opens in which neither the block on the left nor the block on the right reach an absolute majority. The PP wins 47 seats compared to 2019 and stands at 136, while the PSOE wins two deputies and reaches 122. Junts has won seven deputies (lost one compared to the previous elections), ERC has left six deputies obtaining seven, EH Bildu reaches six seats by adding one, PNV loses one and remains at five, Coalición Canaria remains with one and UPN also remains with one, the same as the BNG.

See also De Blasis reunites with his fans Related News



Feijóo has managed to return the PP to victory in a general election, but it is not only disappointing for its objectives, but also insufficient to articulate an alternative to the ‘sanchismo’ that it intended to repeal. The poisoned scenario that this 23-J draws outlines a very tough negotiating framework. In an evening of speculation, the popular ones could add 171 seats if they link theirs to those of Vox -the horizon unwanted by Feijóo-, UPN and Coalición Canaria.

On the other hand, Sánchez’s resilience has served to give the PSOE euphoria, although the possibility of retaining Moncloa involves incorporating a devastated ERC, a declining PNV, an empowered Bildu and the BNG. Among all they would gather 172 deputies. But the key is the seven Junts seats.

With this scenario, the result is an ungovernable parliament. The most atypical generals, brought forward by Sánchez to a torrid and holiday July 23 that has not discouraged voters, achieving a record vote by mail, and have ended with a count so even and so heart-stopping that, at the foot of the seats won by both, the key to Spanish governance is held in his hands by a man on the run for organizing an illegal referendum.