Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 16:13



| Updated 4:56 p.m.

That the Three Wise Men arrive to Torrevieja by sea is almost a tradition. The image, in fact, is repeated in many coastal towns in the country and this Friday will not be an exception. Their Majesties of the East hope to arrive at the salt bay on time with their appointment with the little ones and, of course, loaded with gifts. Now, upon their return, the three monarchs will leave with a pleasant memory and experience. The City Council has given the entry of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar a very Torrevieja twist, as the three will have the opportunity to disembark from one of the most exceptional and beloved ships in the city, the pailebote Pascual Flores.

The replica of the sailboat that transported the salt from Laguna Rosa to Africa and America crossed the buoy of the Levante dam last November to fulfill its obligatory one-month stay in Torrevieja before returning to sail the oceans with the help of the foundation. Andalusian company specialized in the management of historic Nao Victoria ships. Hence, taking advantage of her presence, the City Council has thought of laying out a red carpet for their Majesties to disembark from this dream merchant ship.

This Wednesday the pages have already been seen hanging around the Plaza de la Constitución preparing everything for the long-awaited moment in which the Kings set foot on salt land. At the doors of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the space has been taken over by what will be the camp where the Magi from the East will embark on their stay. From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the pages will collect the letters from all the boys and girls. Also, on January 4 they will be in La Mata, in the Plaza de Encarnación Puchol, between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Pascual Flores, as it did in November, is scheduled to appear at Punta Margalla around 4:00 p.m., and make its entrance through the port mouth around 4:30 p.m. At 5:00 p.m. she will dock at the Fishing Market, where they will be received by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the mayor of Fiestas, Rosario Martínez.

The long-awaited Three Kings Parade will begin at the Levante dam near the Lonja. From there, the Three Wise Men will board their floats and thus begin their parade through the streets. It will have an entourage of close to 400 people and seven floats, three destined for the Three Wise Men, one for the Star of Illusion accompanied by a ballet of illuminated stars, another in which the portal of Bethlehem will be staged, the King Herod's chariot, and one for the coal show.

The parade will travel along the Levante dam, then enter Ramón y Cajal street and from there to Zoa street to pass through the Plaza de Oriente and the parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Thus they will reach Ramón Gallud Street, reaching the intersection of Patricio Pérez Street, then reaching Caballero de Rodas Street to the doors of the Church of the Inmaculada, where the adoration of the Child Jesus will take place. Also, at that time, approximately an hour and a half after the departure of the parade from the port, Melchor will address a few words to the entire audience present.

Different shows will make up this Three Kings Parade that will feature, for the second year, a show of coalmen distributing coal, preceded by the State Security Corps and Forces. King Herod will be accompanied by a squad of Romans on foot and on horseback, followed by the group of Hebrews with donkeys in charge of distributing flags to receive the Magi from the East and who will also collect the letters from the little ones who are further behind. Three music bands, including 'Los Salerosos', will accompany Kings Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar.

The parade will also have an area for people with reduced mobility, which will be located on Ramón Gallud Street, in front of number 77, near the corner with María Parodi Street.

Finally, the Three Wise Men will also arrive in La Mata, starting the parade at 6:30 p.m. from Avenida de los Mediterráneos along Calle Mayor to the vicinity of the Virgen del Rosario parish. Two floats will be part of the entourage.

If the result of the parade is satisfactory, the City Council may also choose to extend for another two years the contract, which was awarded to Baluarte Eventos y Espectáculos for 237,000 euros per year (VAT included).