The sick leave is a right that workers who are registered with Social Security have when their health prevents them from carrying out their duties. The so-called temporary disability is a benefit that covers the loss of income while you are unable to work and receive health care from Social Security. This 2023 includes a novelty for the management of the subsidy and three new situations are included to request the withdrawal.

When can you request withdrawal?



The Government included in the Law on sexual and reproductive health and the voluntary interruption of pregnancy new causes that give the right to sick leave. In June the following special situations of temporary disability come into force:

– The sick leave in which the woman may find herself in case of secondary disabling menstruation or secondary dysmenorrhea associated with pathologies such as endometriosis, fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease, adenomyosis, endometrial polyps, polycystic ovaries, or difficulty in the outflow of menstrual blood from any type, and may involve symptoms such as dyspareunia, dysuria, infertility, or heavier than normal bleeding, among others.

– The interruption of pregnancy, whether voluntary or not, while receiving health care from the Public Health Service and being unable to work.

– The period between the first day of the thirty-ninth week of gestation until delivery.

In the special situation of temporary disability due to secondary disabling menstruation, the subsidy will be paid by Social Security from the day of leave from work. In the other two cases, the subsidy will be paid by Social Security from the day after the leave from work, with the employer being responsible for the full salary corresponding to the day of leave.

General requirements



In these new cases, they must also meet the rest of the requirements:

– Be affiliated and registered or in a situation similar to that of registration on the date of the causative event, while they receive health care from Social Security and are unable to work. This also applies to those who receive a contributory level unemployment benefit.

– Have covered a contribution period of 180 days within the 5 years immediately prior to the causative event, in case of common illness. No prior contribution period is required in the event of an accident, whether at work or not, and occupational disease.