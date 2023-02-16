Mexico is a country that account with a lots of beautiful viewpoints, located in the highest places of each region, which allow admire the natural formations and the type of light that reaches these places.

If you love nature and adventure, you cannot miss the most famous viewpoints in Mexico.

Discover the secrets that these places keep and live unforgettable moments surrounded by nature and culture.

In this article, I will introduce you the three most famous viewpoints in Mexico.

Copper Canyon, Chihuahua

The Copper Canyon in Chihuahua offer an impressive view from the Cerro Gallego Viewpointfrom where you can admire the impressive ravines, the Urique river and the town that bears his name.

On a ravine more than 1,800 meters high, this place It has grills, palapas and tableswith the intention of inviting you to enjoy an unforgettable field day.

The Sierra Tarahumara It is impressive, which is why when you visit the Copper Canyon, you will have the privilege of contemplating one of the most beautiful landscapes in the country.

Admire the beautiful Copper Canyon (Courtesy)

In addition, you can get on the region’s cable car, an option that will serve as a complement to your visit to this incredible viewpoint.

The Quebrada, Acapulco

the ravine It is one of the most famous and visited places in the beautiful port of Acapulco, Guerrero, which offers many activities.

See the immensities of the sea from the top (Courtesy)

From this viewpoint you can see the divers show who are thrown into the sea from heights of almost 45 meters, a spectacle that you should not miss if you are already in this place and want to admire the courage of those who jump from above, doing pirouettes before reaching the sea.

The Quebrada has a public gazebo that allows all visitors to enjoy the diving show, as well as giving us the best views of the sea.

Cerro del Borrego, Orizaba

This beautiful place located in the magical town of Orizaba, in the Veracruz stateis the third most famous viewpoint in Mexico.

Admire the magical town from the viewpoint (Courtesy)

From here you can see the perfect outline of the city, take photos with angel wings and locate from there the famous Palacio de Hierro.

Also, on top of this place you can find three museumsa chapel and a zip line. To get here you must take the cable car that leaves from Parque Pichucalco, considered the second longest viewpoint in the entire country.

In summary, these three viewpoints offer impressive views and unique experiences in Mexico. Visit them and discover the natural and cultural beauty of this beautiful country.