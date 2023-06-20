The discontent of the residents of tabelojeca he raised his level yesterday after personnel from the Board of Potable Water and Sewerage of the Municipality of Ahome came to reinstall the water meters accompanied by elements of the Municipal Police.

Not only that, but they threatened to cut off the drinking water service to anyone who opposed the reinstallation of the meters.

It is necessary that the problem be dealt with promptly and fairly because it is not possible that after the meters were installed the charges They have been shot disproportionately.

It is correct to install meters so that the amount of water consumed is charged. In that, in that community and others, they cannot oppose. However, when charges are exaggerated, something is wrong. And a solution has to be found for that through dialogue. There is time before the discontent escalates in Tabelojeca and jumps to others.