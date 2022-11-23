Albeit in the absence of an official communication, confirmation has also arrived from the Abu Dhabi paddock of the now imminent return of Daniel Ricciardo in the family Red Bull, as ambassador and third driver of the team. Both Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have in fact expressed themselves in this direction and therefore there is very little room for doubt. However, considering the recent difficulties between the ‘owners’ Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, it is undeniable that Ricciardo’s presence in the team could generate debate. In fact, the Australian has collected 8 wins and 32 podiums in his career, better results than the Mexican – who can boast 4 wins and 26 podiums -, and is well known by the team’s top management, having been raised by Red Bull from 2007 until 2018 , year of separation.

There are more than a few suspicions about Ricciardo’s arrival as a third wheel Damon Hill1996 world champion: “It could be an interesting move, if we just think about the problems that have arisen between Max and Sergio. If things get out of hand, Daniel Ricciardo could find himself in pole position. Red Bull is home to him and he will be keen to return to the fold. It would be the most classic of the prodigal son’s returns, after having learned so much in other teams“. However, the Englishman has doubts about the possibility of Perez’s contract exit: “I’m sure his arrangement is bulletproof and will stay there for a long time, but when the relationship deteriorates, you can’t work anymore. And my hunch is that Max has a lot of power within his team“, analyzed a Sky Uk.

Also Ralf Schumacher had a similar thought: “I’m not 100% sure Perez will be Verstappen’s teammate in 2023. I think Ricciardo has a good chance of replacing him. Behind the scenes, Daniel will have to be very, very aggressive, also because I think Max wants a new pair of riders.”explained to Sky Deutschland. Helmut Marko, however, flatly denied: “This news doesn’t come from us.”