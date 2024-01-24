The thieves of the Crazy Pizza in Briatore have been identified, the theft of 5 thousand euros

Theft worth thousands of euros at Crazy Pizza in Milan. It was three in the morning on July 10th when three thieves they burgled the Flavio Briatore's restaurant. Managing to escape with a loot worth 5 thousand euros. Now, thanks to the reconstructions of the images taken by CCTV cameras, the Milan police are managed to trace the perpetrators of the attack.

The splits gang

It is a group of improvised thieves who acted with their faces uncovered, without any care to avoid being recognised. For the police I am perpetrators of multiple attacks in various Milanese businessesall scored with the “split” technique. All widely convicted, they chose clubs and shops in the center for their attacks, in the middle of summer with the city emptiest.

