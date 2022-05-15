The Texas Chain Saw Massacrethe horror multiplayer based on the famous 1974 film, stars in a trailer which puts a comparison the scenarios original and those of the game.

Announced at The Game Awards 2021, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre aims to reproduce in a manner extremely loyal the atmospheres and settings of the iconic film directed by Tobe Hooper, and it seems that in this sense the goal has been largely achieved.

“We have worked hard to make sure that players can see a representation that is as faithful as possible to what Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel have brought to the big screen, and then enrich this scenario and build new things on an existing foundation,” explained the developers. .

“We are providing users with the experience of what it would be like to play a member of the family of killers or one of their victims to understand how they would behave in situations such as those faced by Sally and her friends in the original film.”

Characterized by the now traditional asymmetrical mechanicsThe Texas Chain Saw Massacre does not currently have a date for exit.