In the so-called “terror farm” in Burgos, the trail of animal suffering extends beyond the property's fence. In a 2,000-meter forest adjacent to the pig farm, a trail of skulls, hooves, spinal columns and more bones attest to the presence of an illegal landfill belonging to the Domingo del Pozo farm, reported on November 27 by the Welfare Observatory. Animal (OBA) for crimes of animal abuse and fraud. On the farm, plagued by rats and worms, the pigs suffered to the point of death, as EL PAÍS reported on November 30. This Wednesday the NGO has warned of the inclusion in the complaint of crimes against the environment, due to the cemetery found around the farm, “since it is located within protected natural spaces: the Sabinares de Arlanza-La Yecla Natural Park and the ZEPA and ZEC Sabinares del Arlanza”, explains Julia Elizalde, OBA project manager.

EL PAÍS visited the pig farm on November 27 and confirmed the presence of bone remains belonging to the Domingo del Pozo farm, certified with the animal welfare seal issued by AENOR and IRTA. Both entities withdrew this distinction from the farm after learning of irregularities and the presence of the illegal landfill, reported by this newspaper.

Several vultures devour the carcass of a pig, left outdoors for 36 hours at the 'Farm of Terror', in Burgos. Animal Welfare Observatory

Guillermo Moreno, director of the complaining NGO, considers it “very serious that the farm has satisfactorily passed the last AENOR audit, dated August 24, 2023, when a large part of the published images date after this date.” In a video from September 1, a week after the certification team examined the farm, a seriously ill piglet can be seen on the floor of a pen and a few meters away the corpse of another with its viscera out.

The Queen test

The OBA also reveals this Wednesday new images of the agony of a pig outdoors, which dies of starvation, before being eaten by vultures. This sequence is one of the most revealing pieces of evidence, since it contains all the crimes in the complaint: from environmental crimes to animal abuse, with aggravating circumstances of death and failure to provide assistance. “The level of inattention and severity of the situation on the farm reaches its peak, when revealing the farmer's procedure to get rid of one of the pigs, which is dying for at least 36 hours, unable to get up and without access to veterinary care, food or water,” says the OBA in a statement.

Elizalde has specified that “according to current regulations, a seriously ill animal must be sacrificed to avoid unnecessary suffering”, so he accuses the farm of failing to comply with the Regulation of the Council of Europe (EC) No. 1099/2009, of September 24, 2009, on animal protection during slaughter.

With the dissemination of this material, the NGO insists on the immediate closure of the farm, as well as the dismissal of Domingo del Pozo, owner of the farm, as mayor of Quintanilla del Coco by the Popular Party.

An operator drags the carcass of a pig, at the Domingo del Pozo pig farm in Quintanilla del Coco (Burgos). Animal Welfare Observatory

The investigation of the horror farm It began precisely in that forest with a dying stench, which aroused the curiosity of a couple of neighbors, who wanted to find out what was happening on that farm. One of them ended up infiltrating some nights between May and October 2023. “What I saw there is the most horrifying thing I have seen in my life,” the infiltrator confesses to this newspaper, who points out about the illegal cemetery: “We put cameras in the trees and we revealed that the mayor was the one who was illegally disposing of the bodies, taking the dead animals to the mountains with his tractor, when no one saw him.”

After the publication of the OBA investigation, Mariano Veganzones (Vox), Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment of Castilla y León, denied the images by saying that they were “totally false” and that “they had been taken from another farm.” However, as this newspaper was able to verify, at the beginning of each filming there is a newspaper from that day and a GPS locator shows the coordinates of where the video was taken.