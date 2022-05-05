Huesca’s bad season gives the sports management time to plan the next course and Rubén García, the head of this plot, has already got down to work. The club wants to learn from the serious mistakes of this campaign and will choose a coach with recent experience in the Second Division (Rubén Albés or Luis García Plaza) and will sign players from Spanish football. Last year they opted for the Mexican Nacho Ambriz and for new footballers in Spain such as Pitta (Olimpia from Paraguay), Buffarini (Boca Juniors from Argentina), Gaich (CSKA from Moscow) or Florian Miguel (Nimes from France) and the result was not It has been as expected. On this occasion Patrick Soko, a signing that will arrive from Racing de Santander of Primera RFEF, will open the chapter of reinforcements.

In addition to the Cameroonian, the club is looking for nine more additions: a goalkeeper, a right back, a left back, a central defender, a defensive midfielder, two midfielders and two forwards. The market where they most want to fish is the Second Division, with players who have finished their contract and have performed at a good level in the silver category. In addition to Soko, the club will look for some other First RFEF opportunity and also some First Division dismissal. The Alto Aragonese entity failed this course choosing its forwards and the priority is to hire two attackers with proven experience and goals in the second category of Spanish football.

This course has been confirmed that the signings with the best performance have been those from the Second Division. Marc Mateu, who came from Castellón; Ignasi Miquel, who was at Leganés last year; or Gerard Valentín, who was transferred in January from Lugo, have given an immediate result. Huesca is clear about the path ahead and has two months ahead to shape the team for the 22/23 season.