1
Hanya Yanagihara: To paradise.
New Amsterdam, 670 pp. € 24.99 (1)
2
Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: cumin splitters.
Atlas Contact, 104 pages. €19.99 (-)
3
Menno ter Braak and Bas Heijne: National Socialism as a doctrine of rancor.
Prometheus, 64 pp. € 12.50 (5)
4
Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.
Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (2)
5
Rosemary Sullivan: The Betrayal of Anne Frank. The groundbreaking research of an international cold case team in the Netherlands.
Ambo Anthos, 408 pp. €22.99 (-)
6
Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.
Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.
Querido, 142 pages €18.99 (4)
7
Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
CookBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (6)
8
Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.
Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (3)
9
Tove Ditlevensen: The faces.
Das Mag, 183 pages. €19.99 (-)
10
Anna Enquist: Demolition
The Workers’ Press, 296 pages. € 22.50 (-)
