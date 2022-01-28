1

Hanya Yanagihara: To paradise.

New Amsterdam, 670 pp. € 24.99 (1)

2

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: cumin splitters.

Atlas Contact, 104 pages. €19.99 (-)

3

Menno ter Braak and Bas Heijne: National Socialism as a doctrine of rancor.

Prometheus, 64 pp. € 12.50 (5)

4

Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.

Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (2)

5

Rosemary Sullivan: The Betrayal of Anne Frank. The groundbreaking research of an international cold case team in the Netherlands.

Ambo Anthos, 408 pp. €22.99 (-)

6

Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.

Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.

Querido, 142 pages €18.99 (4)

7

Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

CookBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (6)

8

Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.

Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (3)

9

Tove Ditlevensen: The faces.

Das Mag, 183 pages. €19.99 (-)

10

Anna Enquist: Demolition

The Workers’ Press, 296 pages. € 22.50 (-)

The NRC Boeken top 10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops. Athenaeum (Amsterdam), Java Bookshop (Amsterdam), Den Boer (Baarn), Van Kemenade & Hollaers (Breda), Spijkerman (Eindhoven), Godert Walter (Groningen), Kooyker (Leiden), Lovink (Lochem), Roelants (Nijmegen) , Het Leesteken (Purmerend), Van Gennep (Rotterdam), Waanders in den Broeren (Zwolle)

