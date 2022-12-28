Teenagers in Sakhalin threw a firecracker at a woman after a request not to mock dogs

In Poronaysk, Sakhalin Region, two teenagers threw a firecracker at a woman in response to a request not to mock dogs. This is reported Telegram– Channel “Zvezda Poronaiska”.

According to a local resident, the young men called stray dogs on the street and threw “bombs” at them. She made a remark to the teenagers, after which the hooligans threw a firecracker at her feet and fled.

The woman managed to photograph the faces of teenagers to make the incident public. “Let the parents recognize their children and let them be very ashamed,” the woman wrote.

Earlier in Vladivostok, a 14-year-old teenager, for the sake of experiment, fired a rocket launcher at a parked car and accidentally set it on fire. The windows of the vehicle were broken, so the Russian decided that the rocket launcher he launched would fly through the interior of the car. However, the charge that got inside remained there, as a result of which the interior was completely burned out. The parents of the child were ordered to pay the owner of the car 300 thousand rubles as compensation.