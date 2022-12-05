🚨 Gerardo Martino stops being technical director of the Mexican National Team ‼️ “I am responsible for this disappointment that we have today. We assume the failure we had in this World Cup. My contract ended when the referee whistled the end of the game. There is nothing more to do” pic.twitter.com/a0jupAPDH5 — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) November 30, 2022

Likewise, there are those who are asking for the return of Javier Hernández to the national team now that the process of the daddy, but they are forgetting that the striker also belongs to that group that should also forget about putting on the green, since despite the lack of goals, he is not someone who is going to last forever, so they should give blanks and an opportunity to the new players that come from behind. Only then will it be possible to improve towards the World Cup 2026. Chicharito He is also constantly involved in controversy and let’s face it, with him or without him, the dream of reaching the long-awaited fifth game could never be achieved, because one man does not make a difference, a true collective performance is needed.

“THESE ARE THE CONSEQUENCES FOR NOT CALLING THE CHICHARITO” 🔥👀 Mexican fans confronted Tata Martino and demanded that he not bring Javier Hernández and “hold on” to Funes Mori pic.twitter.com/MZiBRHrfHa – Universal Sports (@UnivDeportes) December 4, 2022

What better way to start a new process next year than to warm up the young people to measure themselves against the squads of the CONCACAF on the League of Nations. The paper of Chicharito they can take it Santiago Gimenez, edward aguirre, Jose Juan Macias, Martin Barragan, Henry Martin, illian hernandez, Santiago Munoz, among others. It is time to completely turn the page and leave behind everything that did not work. Look at how other countries are not afraid of taking young people between the ages of 19 and 25 to the World Cups, prevent the processes from stagnating as happened with the Aztec world champion teams in the under-17 category, give greater projection to youth youth the teams and take as an example how the MLS He is not afraid to let his footballers go without expecting a million.