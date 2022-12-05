With the final whistle in the match between the Mexican team and its similar Saudi Arabia The cycle of the Argentine coach came to an end Gerardo Martino, who left a bad taste in the mouth, since many of his decisions were not understood. The saddest thing is that while in Mexico we will continue to be angry due to the failure to advance from the Group Phase, The Tata he takes his good wool to continue with his quiet life.
Together with the South American helmsman, they talk about the final point of several players who have already accumulated a large number of games, that is, Andres Guardadowho played five World Cups, as well as Hector Herrerafar from the level it once had; Guillermo Ochoawho wants to continue monopolizing the goal without giving the youngest a chance by continuing to live off his saves in France and Brazil 2014, now adding the penalty saved by the Pole Robert Lewandowski. The participation of Hector Moreno, Alfredo Talavera Y Raul Jimenezthe latter leaving an unpleasant feeling for clinging to the World Cup dream and not giving a chance to someone who was going through a better moment for the good of the Tricolor.
Likewise, there are those who are asking for the return of Javier Hernández to the national team now that the process of the daddy, but they are forgetting that the striker also belongs to that group that should also forget about putting on the green, since despite the lack of goals, he is not someone who is going to last forever, so they should give blanks and an opportunity to the new players that come from behind. Only then will it be possible to improve towards the World Cup 2026. Chicharito He is also constantly involved in controversy and let’s face it, with him or without him, the dream of reaching the long-awaited fifth game could never be achieved, because one man does not make a difference, a true collective performance is needed.
Nor should it be forgotten that the subject of Chicharito It is not just about the sports issue, but rather there is something beyond that they have never finished explaining and that is totally banned, no matter if Saved, ochoa and others leave. to the youth squad Chivas the doors have been closed forever, that’s how the Mexican Football Federation and despite being one of its most important attractions to make money, for all that it means to be the top scorer in the history of the national team, they did not want it anymore, sacrificing those earnings. Which, on the one hand, is fine because that is how the ‘sacred cows’ leave together once and for all. No one can ensure that the player of the Los Angeles Galaxy It could have made a difference, since it was present in 2010, 2014 and 2018, leaving everything at the same point. In addition to this, whoever the coach is is going to be bossed around by the Federation to impose players and the former will not be there real Madrid.
What better way to start a new process next year than to warm up the young people to measure themselves against the squads of the CONCACAF on the League of Nations. The paper of Chicharito they can take it Santiago Gimenez, edward aguirre, Jose Juan Macias, Martin Barragan, Henry Martin, illian hernandez, Santiago Munoz, among others. It is time to completely turn the page and leave behind everything that did not work. Look at how other countries are not afraid of taking young people between the ages of 19 and 25 to the World Cups, prevent the processes from stagnating as happened with the Aztec world champion teams in the under-17 category, give greater projection to youth youth the teams and take as an example how the MLS He is not afraid to let his footballers go without expecting a million.
It can be sad for all the believers of Javier Hernandez, but also his stage culminated. Since he started with his personal topics about love affairs, hints and so on, he got lost a lot. It is not uncommon that sometimes they point out that he has broken the dressing room, although possibly it was not only about him but also about the demands of each of the selected ones, but yes, if they are going to close the doors to the Chicharito Of course, it must be done with all those who are already over 30 years old or else we could arrive as the second oldest team in a World Cup.
