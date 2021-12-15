Koi made his presentation breaking records and with many surprises

After much expectation, Ibai and Piqué introduced Koi, their esports team, which will be a whole new project that will take the place of Ibai Land and it will bring great news for El Gigante Noble.

The presentation of KoiIbai’s new team showed us everything; the presentation of his team made up of champions and former champions of Europe that they were measured in a friendly against Karmine Corp., that premiered Rekkles as part of his roster.

The team of League of Legends from Koi It is made up of:

Hattrix

Seaz

Plasma

SLT

Rafitta

However, this was not all. Koi It also has a lineup of content creators that is not only larger than the team at Ibai Landbut with even bigger names, with 12 streamers that will be the new content factory for Koi:

KNekro

Juan Guarnizo

Mayichii

Pandarina

Nia lakshart

Elisa waves

Amph

Carola

Karchez

Riobo

Suzy roxx

Ander Cortés

More records for Ibai

During the event of the presentation of Koi, the channel of Twitch by Ibai managed to have an average audience of 350 thousand viewers in real time, which is the most successful presentation of a team.

Ibai Y Pique they made it clear that Koi It will not just be a team of League of LegendsBut it will also have more games and more teams competing in international tournaments.

We must not lose sight of everything that is going to happen with what I do now Ibai in the esports section, especially since it has an important partner in Pique, who seems to be taking everything that has to do with esports seriously at least in Spain.

Follow the conversation about Ibai in our channel Discord where we have a place waiting for you. We also invite you to take a tour of the official channel of Youtube from TierraGamer so you can follow us and be aware of everything we upload on that platform that has specials and many streams.