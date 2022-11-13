‘The Sunday Times’ published last October a report dedicated especially to the Region of Murcia and the Sierra Espuña Regional Park. The Sunday version of the British newspaper ‘The Times’ in this article encourages British tourists to practice ecotourism and sustainable tourism in Sierra Espuña, a destination that, as it points out, “can be enjoyed at all times of the year”. It is estimated that the reach of the publication reaches more than 4.3 million users, 647,000 in its printed version and 3.7 million in its digital version.

The information disseminated is the result of a familiarization trip previously organized by the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports thanks to which a group of journalists from some of the most important media outlets in the United Kingdom, specifically, ‘The Times’ , ‘National Geographic’, ‘The Scottish Mail’, ‘DOSE magazine’ and ‘City AM’, were able to discover first-hand the Sierra Espuña Regional Park, considered the first protected natural area in the Region endorsed by the European Tourism Charter Sustainable, as well as the Regional Park of Calblanque, Cartagena and the festivals of International Tourist Interest of Carthaginians and Romans.

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, pointed out in this regard that this action is part of “the positioning strategy of the Region of Murcia in the United Kingdom, our main international market, which in the first nine months of 2022 has accounted for 31.6% of the total share of foreign tourism.

promotion strategy



The action is in addition to the agreements with specialized operators reached by the Community to promote the Region in the United Kingdom and Ireland during 2022 and actions such as the recent participation in the World Travel Market (WTM), one of the most important sector events in the world, where the regional delegation, headed by the counselor, held more than 40 business meetings with tour operators, travel agencies, the media, digital platforms, companies in the sector and airlines.

Regarding air connections, Ortuño recalled that the Region will maintain direct flights with the United Kingdom throughout the 2022-2023 winter season with Birmingham, London Gatwick and Manchester. Since the opening of the airport in January 2019, 1.6 million British passengers have used this infrastructure as a means of transport within the Community.