In Khartoum, thousands of protesters headed to the presidential palace, which is where the demonstrations have been heading for three months, according to our correspondent.

The streets of Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North witnessed a heavy deployment of the army and rapid support forces, in light of a noticeable decline in the spread of police forces, of which a senior officer was killed in the recent protests.

Activists called these demonstrations “the January 24 million”.

The demonstrations in Wad Madani in central Sudan were the largest ever in the city’s history, as they came in the wake of a state of popular anger after the death of a young man from live bullet wounds in last week’s protests.

The participants in the protests are calling for the prosecution of those responsible for the killing of 73 demonstrators in the country during the past three months.

Ahead of the protests, the State Security Committee of the Sudanese capital announced that the bridges in Khartoum would remain open, as well as not cut off the Internet, according to the official Sudanese news agency “SUNA”.

The committee indicated that the security forces were instructed to exercise restraint during the protests.

This is the first time such directives have been issued.

These new protests come at a time when the political scene in the country is in crisis, as the political crisis has stalled, since the army made several decisions in late October.

Mediation attempts did not succeed in bridging the gap between the political parties in Sudan.