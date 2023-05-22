The Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement: “Young women and men of our country from the resistance committees across the country, your armed forces appreciate your pioneering role in directing your energies by extending a helping hand by contributing to the provision of necessary services to the needy, in light of these conditions that our patient people live through.”

In a statement, the Sudanese army called on citizens to continue to play this role in full coordination with the Sudanese Armed Forces in various parts of Khartoum and the states.

He added, “The opportunity should not be missed for the enemies of our people and our country from the militia of oppression and rebellion who spread chaos and systematic destruction of the capabilities of this nation, in order to avoid mistrust leading to a wedge between the country’s army and the sons and daughters of our people from the honorable resistance committees in the capital and the states.”

The Sudanese army indicated that it “will work to develop effective mechanisms for this coordination so that Sudan can overcome this ordeal in peace, reaching the station of sustainable democratic civil rule, which is the desired goal of your glorious revolution.”