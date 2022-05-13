Beatriz Miguel, Rector of the UPCT, and Manuel Munera, Vice Rector of Digital Transformation, during the presentation of the project. / upct

EP Friday, May 13, 2022, 1:05 p.m.



The new Digital University Model that the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), was presented this Friday by the rector, Beatriz Miguel, has “a global vocation and strong ties with the local environment” and makes the student body the protagonist of the teaching institution. One of the main objectives is to “satisfy, in an agile way, the changing emerging demands of students and promote their academic and professional success,” according to UPCT sources in a statement.

For this transition, the University considers it necessary to have a digital strategy whose design was initiated by the management team, and which is now open to the participation of the different units, services, centers and departments. Personalizing the learning experience, from anywhere, promoting active methodologies, betting on open science, streamlining research management, increasing digital skills and supporting entrepreneurship are other objectives set out in the UPCT’s digital transformation plan , which will soon implement improvements such as a centralized management system for teaching spaces and timetables that will allow better information to be offered to students and optimal management of the use of classrooms and laboratories.

“UPCT faces the challenge and opportunity to transform digitally in order to participate in an increasingly competitive market in attracting students, staff and resources needed to develop the functions of education, research and innovation and transfer”, highlighted Beatriz Miguel, in the presentation of the digitization plan.

New information technology projects



The Polytechnic of Cartagena will spend at least 1.7 million euros over the next three years to implement new information technology projects. To do this, it will draw up a map of strategic projects, which will be selected from among those proposed by units, services, centers and departments. The period for submitting ideas opened this Friday and ends on July 15.

The projects will be prioritized based on their strategic value and using as a reference the Digital University Model (mUd) published by researchers from the universities of Alicante and Almería (gti4u group), who have advised the UPCT in recent months in the process of design of the digital strategy that has been presented today.

“We have analyzed the digital maturity of the UPCT following the demanding criteria of the CRUE UniversiTIC study”, explained the vice-rector for Digital Transformation, Manuel Munuera. “We start from a very similar situation to the median of Spanish universities, but we want to go much further,” he concluded.