opinion Dusseldorf The Super Bowl 2022 will be spectacular – at least that’s the hope of all fans. In the end, only one team will be able to walk off the field as the winner: the Los Angeles Rams.









They have risked everything and they will gain everything. When the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals at home in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, there can be no other winner than the team that will play in the blue and yellow. The Rams are the big favorites – and rightly so. No other team is as well positioned in width, hardly any other team is so dominant in the statistics of the offensive as well as the defensive.

The Bengals around star quarterback Joe Burrow will also feel that. Literally. Burrow was brought down 67 times in the regular season and playoffs. Meanwhile, the Rams were the third-best defensive line in the league with 50 sacks. With Aaron Donald, Von Miller (signed from the Denver Broncos during the season), Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines, four of the league’s best heavy hitters will regularly overrun the Bengals’ offensive line on Sunday and put extreme pressure on Burrow. It is known that he can deal with it. It won’t do him any good, after all, Jalen Ramsey, who is perhaps the best pass defender in the league, also plays in LA. The Rams also have the second fewest touchdowns in the league.







The Rams are not only extremely dominant on the defensive. The true strength of coach Sean McVay’s team lies on offense. Ahead of the season, the franchise, formerly based in St. Louis, took a gamble, investing big bucks and good draft picks in quarterback Matthew Stafford. He has acclimatized in a flash and benefits from outstanding teammates.

The focal point is wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who boasts incredible statistics. Traded from the Cleveland Browns during the season, Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his prime as the second man for the offensive moments. There are also wide receivers Van Jefferson, tight end Tyler Higbee and running backs Cam Akers and Sony Michel. This arsenal of offensive weapons even made up for the absence of Robert Woods, who has been out injured since mid-season.

Yes OK. The Rams also saw some fluctuations during the season. Stafford played some catastrophic passes. But when it mattered, he and his team-mates were there. Why should that change in the Super Bowl? Especially since all players are currently playing in LA for this very reason. Stafford, OBJ, Miller – they were all brought in for big money before and during this season to give the already strong team a shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the NFL title. The Rams went all in with the roster structure, as they say in poker. Most players will know: now – or never. And it will be now.

