The storm of rain, wind and snow that hits Spain during this Holy Week keeps 12 autonomous communities and the cities of Ceuta and Melilla on yellow alert for rain and wind this Saturday. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) continues with the warnings activated due to adverse weather conditions in Andalusia, Aragon, Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Community of Madrid, Region of Murcia, Valencian Community , Canary Islands and the two autonomous cities. 27 roads also continue to be affected, although only one belongs to the highway and highway network, in the province of Zamora. The bad weather has pushed many drivers to return from vacation earlier and there is already slow traffic on several roads leading into Madrid, as well as in neighboring provinces heading towards the capital, according to data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). .

The storm Nelson is giving its last blows this Saturday, on a day in which the highest volume of precipitation has been recorded in the provinces of Cádiz, Málaga, Granada, Cáceres and Ávila. The wind blows especially strongly in the Strait area, with gusts of 80 kilometers per hour, as well as in Almería, Murcia, Formentera, Ibiza and Mallorca, where it will reach 70 kilometers per hour. The coastline of these provinces experiences bad seas with strong winds, with waves of up to 5 meters.

The emergency services where the most calls have been registered during the last hours due to incidents have been those of Andalusia, with more than 500 notices, and Extremadura, with 58. The most relevant problems in Andalusia have occurred in the road network and transportation, especially in the network of secondary roads, due to the accumulation of pools of water, overflowing of streams and water channels, mud, and falling stones and branches. Evacuations and regional and regional road closures due to overflows have been carried out in practically all of the Andalusian provinces. And a good number of facilities have been damaged.

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has activated the Special Plan for Flood Risk (Pricam) in the province of Ciudad Real due to the possibility of flooding in the town of Fernán Caballero due to the overflowing of the Bañuelos river. Although the flow has begun to decrease in recent hours, alertness remains due to the risk that the rainfall will continue and the town could see some parts of its urban area affected by water. Late this Friday, four people had to be rescued by firefighters and members of the Civil Guard after being trapped in an all-terrain vehicle while crossing that river near Malagón (Ciudad Real).

The Government of Aragon has also activated this Saturday the Special Emergency Civil Protection Plan against the Risk of Floods in Aragon (Procinar) due to the forecast of floods in some of the tributaries of the Ebro. According to the information provided by the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation , the flood would mainly affect the Gállego River in its lower section, from the town of Zuera to its mouth with the Ebro as it passes through the city of Zaragoza.

Destruction on a beach in Barcelona caused by the storm. Eric Renom/LaPresse (LaPresse)

As for the roads, 27 roads continue to be affected by the storm this Saturday. Only one of the roads belongs to the network of highways and highways, the A-52 in Zamora near Cobreros, which has snow, where traffic is open but it is necessary to drive carefully. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has also asked to travel with caution through the pools of water produced by flooding on the secondary road network of some roads in Ciudad Real.

In Castilla y León, the circulation of trucks is prohibited and the use of chains is mandatory in Ávila, on AV-932 in Santiago del Collado; as well as in León, on the LE-142 in Santa Colomba de Somoza, and on the LE-126, near Encinedo. Also in Zamora, near Galende, the ZA-103 remains closed in both directions by snow. In the province of Segovia, the DGT advises driving with caution due to the presence of snow on the N-VI as it passes through Navas de San Antonio and El Espinar.

In the Community of Madrid, caution is recommended in the municipalities of Cotos and Cercedilla, on the M-604 and M-601 roads, respectively.

In Granada, the A-395 is closed as it passes through the town of Monachil due to snow in a section of six kilometers, between 32 and 38.

In Galicia, there are two roads where caution is requested due to snow, one in the province of Lugo, in Piedrafita do Cebreiro; and another in Ourense, OU-0704, in Pobra de Trives. In Navarra, the NA-137 is at the red level near Isaba, and on the NA-2012, in Ochagavía. While in Cantabria the CA-643 in San Roque de Riomiera is closed to traffic due to snow.

Several cars circulate in the rain in Seville, this Saturday. Daniel Pérez (EFE)

The maximum temperatures will fall this Sunday in most of the Peninsula, sharply in the interior of the northeast, and will rise both in the archipelagos and in Andalusia and Galicia. The minimums will experience few changes. In addition, frost will occur in the mountains of the northern half and the southeast, and somewhat more intense in the Pyrenees. The Aemet also warns that there will be locally strong or persistent rainfall in Andalusia, as well as intervals of strong wind and very strong gusts on the Andalusian Atlantic coast, the Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands and in the mountains of the eastern half of the peninsula.

At the end of the day, clearings and precipitation are expected to subside in most of the territory, except in Galicia, the Pyrenees and the Balearic Islands. In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies and precipitation are expected on the northern sides, more abundant on the mountainous islands. The snow level will be between 700 and 900 meters, although it will rise to 1,000 to 1,200 meters in the northwest; and from 1,000 to 1,400 in the Pyrenees; from 1,000 to 1,400 in eastern Iberia and around the northern plateau, and up to 1,200 and 1,600 meters in the southeast.

Likewise, intense winds will blow from the south and west, with strong intervals or very strong gusts, on the Andalusian Atlantic coast, the peninsular Mediterranean coast, the Balearic Islands and in the mountains of the eastern half. In the Canary Islands the wind will be moderate with west and north components, and will decrease.