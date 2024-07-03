Deputy Aksakov called the decision to freeze pension savings a mistake

The freezing of pension savings since 2014 is not a decision made in haste, but a mistake. This was stated ten years later at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia by the head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov, reports TASS.

He emphasized that at that time, non-state pension funds (NPF) began to form in the country, everyone expected that they would be able to work with the incoming money, decent amounts were already coming in.

“Then suddenly we change the rules of the game,” the deputy explained. At the same time, he is not sure that returning to the 2013 norms would be correct, and the government has different opinions on this. According to Aksakov, the position of the ministry in charge of this issue is negative for now.

Until December 31, 2013, the employer paid insurance contributions to the Pension Fund of Russia (currently the Social Fund) in the amount of 22 percent of the salary – 16 percent to the insurance pension and 6 percent to the funded pension. But the introduced moratorium on savings led to the fact that all 22 percent went to the insurance part.

As a result, for the last ten years, the country’s funded pension has been formed only by investing previously received funds. Initially, it was assumed that the moratorium would be temporary and last only a year, but since then it has been invariably extended. In particular, back in 2014, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov assured that the moratorium would not apply to 2015 and that the money would go to the NPF.