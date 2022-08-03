The liquidation of the leader of the al-Qaeda group (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) Ayman al-Zawahiri may provoke the aggression of militants against the United States. On Tuesday, August 2, employees of the State Department warned about this.

“Following the death of al-Zawahiri, supporters of al-Qaeda or associated terrorist organizations may attempt to attack US facilities, employees and citizens,” the agency said in an official statement.

Against the backdrop of heightened risk, the authorities advised the country’s residents to maintain a high level of vigilance and monitor the situation when traveling abroad.

The State Department acknowledged concern about possible manifestations of violence against Americans, including murders, kidnappings, vehicle theft, etc. The authorities suggest that terrorist organizations continue to plan attacks against the United States in various regions of the world.

On the same day, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby noted that the United States intends to conduct new anti-terrorist activities in Afghanistan, if necessary.

The day before, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken accused members of the radical Taliban movement (which is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) of violating obligations under anti-terrorist security guarantees. Thus, he reacted to information about the harboring in Kabul of one of the leaders of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said the counterterrorism operation to kill al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been a success in every aspect.

He stressed that the United States will never allow Afghanistan to become a haven for terrorists again.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that the United States had eliminated one of the leaders of the al-Qaeda terrorist group, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in Kabul.

At the same time, on June 15, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that the United States created the terrorist organizations Al-Qaeda and the Taliban (which is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) and use them for their own purposes.

Prior to this, on December 3, the United States launched a strike in Syria targeting a senior member of the al-Qaeda terrorist group.