The achievements of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program continued within the framework of the pioneering approach of the United Arab Emirates that aims to ensure energy security and sustainability, as the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced yesterday the start of operations at the fourth station within the current Barakah nuclear energy stations, by the subsidiary Nawah Energy Company. The Corporation is responsible for operating and maintaining the stations, which highlights the great expertise possessed by the Corporation and its operational arm in developing the largest source of clean electrical energy in the UAE and the Arab world.

The start of operations in the fourth station reactor at Barakah marks the beginning of heat production in the reactor for the first time through the process of nuclear fission, which is used to produce electricity by operating steam turbines.

In the coming weeks, the fourth station will be connected to the UAE’s electricity grid, after the reactor’s power reaches a certain level, and then tests will be conducted accompanying the process of gradually raising the reactor’s power level to reach the maximum power level, and then commercial operation within several months.

Each Barakah station was operated more efficiently than the previous station, by applying the lessons learned, knowledge and experiences gained from the completed stations to the subsequent stations, as the third station was operated four months faster than the second station, and five months faster than the first station, which It emphasizes the advantage of developing multiple stations according to a gradual approach and a phased schedule. The four Barakah stations, the first multi-station nuclear energy project in the operating phase in the Arab world, were completed within an appropriate timetable, with the start of operation of a station every year since 2020, which indicates extensive experience in managing major projects.

The Barakah plants use four advanced APR-1400 pressurized water reactors, each capable of producing up to 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity. On this occasion, the Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Mohammed Al Hammadi, said: “The beginning of operational operations at the fourth station of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a major achievement, and we are now moving to a new phase of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear program, which includes research, development, innovation and investment in Advanced nuclear energy technologies, noting that in the past five years, the UAE has added more clean electricity per capita than any other country in the world, and 75% of this electricity was produced from the Barakah plants alone, which indicates how important nuclear energy is in Reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector.

Al Hammadi added: “Our work teams in the UAE possess unparalleled knowledge and experience that contribute significantly to the country’s pioneering journey towards a higher level of energy security, environmental prosperity and a sustainable economy. The development process of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program highlights the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and the program’s commitment to the highest quality standards.” Safety, in order to support the growth of peaceful nuclear energy as a proven and viable solution to ensure energy security and confront climate change.”

Once the final tests are completed and commercial operation begins in the coming months, the fourth station will raise the total production capacity of the station to 5,600 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, which is equivalent to providing up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs. The Barakah stations, which are… A fundamental pillar of sustainable development, energy security and stability in a quarter of the country’s commitments to reduce the carbon footprint under the United Nations Paris Agreement to achieve global climate goals. The Barakah plants are a model for new nuclear energy projects around the world, as the plants highlight the extent of feasibility, safety, cost efficiency and thoughtful management, in addition to highlighting the importance of nuclear energy in the global energy mix.

The Barakah power plant model also provides very important lessons and a reference standard for countries considering the use of nuclear energy to meet their energy needs and achieve their environmental goals.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, in cooperation with the World Nuclear Organization, launched the “Nuclear Energy for Climate Neutrality” initiative, to create a platform aimed at highlighting the pivotal role of nuclear energy in achieving climate neutrality.

The initiative received great support during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), when 22 countries pledged to call for tripling the production capacity of nuclear energy by 2050, to accelerate the process of reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector and heavy industries around the world, with 150 pledges. Company supported it. Based on the knowledge and technical expertise gained from the development of the Barakah plants, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is focusing on expanding nuclear energy projects in the UAE, enhancing research and development, and adopting the latest nuclear energy technologies such as mini-reactors, advanced reactors, and new clean energy sources such as steam, hydrogen, and ammonia, in addition to To the heat used in industrial processes.

The corporation, which is charged with developing the nuclear energy sector in the UAE, is cooperating with local and international partners to explore opportunities for cooperation in the field of technology and nuclear energy projects, in order to move forward on the implementation paths of these projects, which are necessary to reduce the carbon footprint of energy sources, with the aim of reaching climate neutrality in 2050. .

. The start of operation of the station, followed by connection to the state electricity network.